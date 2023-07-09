Google’s medical chatbot is being tested in hospitals





At Google I/O in May, Google unveiled the PaLM 2 AI language model, OpenAI’s GPT-4 competitor and the brain of Bard, Google’s AI chatbot. Today, I learned that Google’s Med-PaLM 2, a version of an AI tool designed specifically to answer medical information questions, is already being tested at the Mayo Clinic research hospital.

The technology has been in use in hospitals and elsewhere since April this year, according to The Wall Street Journal(opens in new window). According to the paper, Google was supplying the bot with medical licensing exam questions and answers in hopes that it would eventually be able to have conversations about medical issues better than rival Microsoft’s ChatGPT.

Med-PaLM 2 can not only answer medical questions, but also summarize documents and large amounts of health data and create reminders. According to an internal email obtained by the WSJ, Google believes the language model could be “very valuable in countries where access to doctors is restricted.”

Early results from testing highlight some of the same accuracy issues found in responses from other chatbots. However, on many other measures, PaLM 2 could perform similarly to human physicians.

The use of AI in healthcare has raised several red flags among privacy experts concerned that the companies behind it are using sensitive information for other purposes. According to the WSJ, customers testing language models can maintain control over their data. That data is encrypted so that Google itself cannot access it.

Physicians testing Med-PaLM 2 and Google say the product holds promise, but it doesn’t yet replace seeing a doctor for diagnosing or treating problems. There will also be some more regulation before AI wears virtual lab coats and replaces doctors. But we are on track.

Get our best stories!

Sign up for What’s New Now and receive the top stories in your inbox every morning.

This newsletter may contain advertising, deals or affiliate links. By subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from our newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/news/googles-medical-chatbot-tested-in-hospitals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos