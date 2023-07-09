Google: Two Ways To Generate Yield From This Growth Stock (NASDAQ:GOOG)





What’s the latest on Google stock?

Catching up with AI

Have you ever seen a football play where the offense snapped the ball while the defense was still unset and moving around? ) is very similar to the position of Luckily, getting flatfoot on one play doesn’t mean you lose the game.

Many critics and investors were frustrated with Google after Microsoft invested billions in ChatGPT to bring its technology to Bing. But the demise of Google Search has been greatly exaggerated. According to the latest data from Statista, as of March 2023, Google Search had an 85.5% share of the desktop search market, compared to Bing’s 8.2%. Google’s share is slightly higher than when ChatGPT was released.

Also, according to news released today, ChatGPT downloads on iPhone dropped 38% in June.

Alphabet is urgently bringing artificial intelligence (AI) and generative chatbot technology to market with Bard and its next-generation large-scale language model, PaLM2. He also merged his two AI research groups, Brain and DeepMind, into one and named it Google DeepMind. Management is managed by some of the most respected minds in the industry.

Manage expenses and cloud benefits

CEO Sundar Pichai promised last year to make Alphabet more efficient to maximize profits and leverage a leaner, faster company. While his workforce increased by 22% from 157,000 to 190,000 in 2022, Alphabet realized that bigger isn’t always better.

In some cases, there are areas in which three people make decisions to make progress. Understanding that and reducing it to 2 or her 1 increases his efficiency by 20%. Sundar Pichai spoke at the 2022 conference.

Airbnb (ABNB) is a great example. At the end of 2022, the number of employees was down 5% compared to 2019, but revenue surged 75%, and the company achieved record profits and cash flow.

In terms of employee numbers, something really interesting happened…in 2020…we became a much smaller, more focused company. The obvious result is increased efficiency and improved profitability. However, there were less obvious results. What ended up happening was that fewer people attended meetings and people moved much faster. And we focus all of our top talent and assign them to just a few issues. And I think that explains why the company grew so quickly. – Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.

Alphabet collected $2.6 billion in restructuring costs in the first quarter related to severance payments and reduced office space, and plans are underway.

Google Cloud also turned an operating profit for the first time in the first quarter due to a revised estimate that reduced depreciation. Some people call this an accounting gimmick (and it’s true), but it’s the cash flow that counts. If reducing non-cash spending makes the division profitable, then the Google Cloud division is cash flow positive and will probably continue to be so for some time. And it’s all about putting cash in the safe.

Alphabet’s plans will take time, and many analysts have lowered their stocks (some even raised their targets and downgraded them at the same time… huh?), so there may be a cap on the stock in the short term. highly sexual. And this opens up money-making opportunities for investors.

Option strategies are a great and effective way to generate income.

Who said stock splits don’t matter?

If you write an analysis of a company’s stock splits, the general response is “stock splits don’t matter”. The split will not change the value of the company, but it will create an opportunity for investors to take advantage of their options and generate cash.

Options are sold in blocks of 100 shares, so if Alphabet were trading at $2,000 per share, you would need a $200,000 position to sell a call option. Now all you need is a position of $12,000 – much more viable.

Without further ado, I’ll show you two ways to generate yield from growth stocks using options.

#1: Selling covered call options

For investors holding at least 100 shares, selling out-of-the-money (OTM) covered calls has several advantages:

generate cash. Reduces short-term risk if stock prices fall. Ability to reinvest cash in other money-generating instruments (such as other stocks or interest-bearing savings).

When we sell an OTM call option, the buyer is entitled to buy the shares at the strike price on or before the expiration date and we pocket the premium. If the stock price does not rise above the strike price, the premium remains free and unambiguous. congratulation! You just generated yield from growth stocks.

If the stock price exceeds the strike price, you can buy back the call at a higher price or sell the stock at the strike price. Your best bet here is to buy back the call and then sell another call at a later date with a higher strike price. This way you collect the premium and also keep the equity.

An example is shown below. On May 22, he earned $3.25 per share, or $325, on the $145 call on October 20, 2023. At the time of this writing, the same option can be bought back for just $0.98, allowing the seller to earn $226 per option. This equates to a yield of about 2% for him in less than two months. Doing this several times a year ensures a juicy harvest.

You can pocket this now or hold out longer for greater profit potential. I have an 80% rule. Once you reach 80% profit on covered calls, buy back to lock in profit. This allows you to sell another call at a higher price when the stock price rises in the short term, reducing the risk of something going wrong before expiration. In the above case, we create a limit order to buy back the option at $0.65.

The timing is right for this strategy, as analyst downgrades and negative sentiment are likely to prevent stocks from rising sharply in the short term.

#2: Sell a cash-backed put option

The strategy capitalizes on Alphabet’s relatively strong performance (despite negative sentiment) and its extensive share buyback program. Alphabet remains extremely profitable, generating a whopping $90 billion in cash from operations over the past 12 months.

The company also increased its share buyback program by $70 billion in April and has bought back $61 billion in stock over the past 12 months.

Both of these items support the stock price, making selling put options an attractive way to generate yield.

A put option gives the buyer the right to sell the stock at the strike price on or before the expiration date. For example, if you sell Put His options at $100 and the price remains above this, the premium remains free and clear. If the stock drops to $90, he still has the premium, but he has to buy the stock at $100. Rather than allowing shares to be transferred, you would typically buy back the option at a loss.

The 11/17/2023 put at $105 is currently selling at $2.40, giving the seller a profit of $240 per option. The stock would need to drop 15% to $102.60 to trade at a loss. This is unlikely. Moreover, at $102.60, this option plan is a good bet, as many people will add positions anyway.

Selling puts is riskier than selling covered calls. If stocks crash due to a catastrophic market event or accounting scandal, sellers can lose a bunch. This scenario is unlikely, but not impossible.

Conclusion

Rumors about the decline of the alphabet are greatly exaggerated. The company is a cash flow machine and is unlikely to lose its dominance in search anytime soon, and Google Cloud has seen impressive growth. Management’s commitment to cost control and an aggressive share buyback program will benefit long-term investors. On the other hand, income-generating strategies like the two above are great ways to generate revenue.

