Kal Tire, AMA discount engraving for anti-theft catalytic converter

“We want to make it impossible for thieves to make money with this opportunity crime.”

Published on July 9, 2023 Last updated 34 mins ago 2 mins read

EPS head Dale McPhee called for ideas and innovations from the public to solve the growing problem of catalytic converter theft, offering up to $50,000 for viable solutions. He spoke at a press conference in Edmonton about the launch of the Converter Challenge. August 31, 2022.

The new partnership aims to combat the tsunami of catalytic converter theft in the Edmonton area.

The devices, which contain precious metals such as platinum and palladium, are so popular that they are cut from cars and trucks and taken away at alarming speeds, according to Edmonton Police, the Alberta Automobile Association and Cal Tires. Such thefts increased by 80% between 2020 and 2022.



The problem is growing and has a very real impact on those affected, the AMA said in a news release. These impacts can include lost repair time, money required to pay for repairs, and an impact on personal peace of mind.

An AMA survey found that 9 in 10 Albertans are aware of an increase in converter thefts, but only 3 in 10 believe the theft will happen to them. That’s why EPS and AMA have partnered with tire dealers to offer VIN number engraving at a low cost. The first converter costs $40 and each additional converter in the vehicle costs $20.

Each vehicle will also be fitted with a pair of warning decals to let potential thieves know the converter is traceable.

Engraving with catalytic converters is an easy way to help law enforcement and take a proactive stance against this rampant crime, said Jeff Kusbrick, AMA vice president of advocacy and operations, in a release. said in That’s why Cal He is pleased to partner with Tire in this joint effort to support law enforcement efforts in communities across Alberta.



The offer is available at participating Cal Tire stores in Edmonton through August 31st. Cal Tires will also offer catalytic converter engravings at select Alberta stores for a fee. Camrose Police, Lethbridge Police and Medicine Hat Police are also participating in this summer’s sculpture program.

This follows a similar program successfully implemented by the Calgary Police Department earlier this year.

Engraving the VIN on a car’s catalytic converter and making the warning decal visible can deter thieves and reduce the possibility of theft, said Supt of EPS’s Crime Prevention and Investigations Division. . Derek McIntyre said in a release: We want to make it impossible for thieves to make money with this opportunity crime, and he appreciates the support of the AMA and Kal Tire for working with us to address this multi-million dollar problem. I am very grateful to

