It’s time to attack your company’s technical capital





The pandemic has highlighted that for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), there is always something on the horizon. It is imperative to launch an attack and be prepared.

Small businesses have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic and its aftermath. A survey conducted in the early months of the pandemic found that nearly half of small businesses were experiencing mass layoffs or closures. And while small businesses are now out of pandemic shutdowns, they continue to face challenges stemming from the war between Russia and Ukraine, inflation and rising interest rates. With unforeseen catastrophes on the horizon, you need thoughtful and innovative solutions, especially through investments in technology designed to prepare your business for the future.

Technology Equity is a term I coined to describe the value added to a business derived from technology. Technology equity drives us to be future-ready, to explore new opportunities, and to stay ahead of the curve. Companies that buy into building technology equity will weather the crisis well. For example, companies that have already upgraded their office collaboration software to tools such as Microsoft Teams and Slack had little difficulty switching their employees to remote work.

Tech Equity consists of two categories of technology components: alpha and beta. The term offering alpha is commonly used by investors to denote stocks that generate higher than market returns compared to the S&P 500. The alpha category of tech stocks reminds us of this term. It contains components that give you a competitive edge and generate maximum value.

This is not to minimize the effectiveness of beta components that are critical to risk management. Betas are like incorporating low-risk stocks into your investment portfolio. The goal is to find the right balance between creating value in the alpha component and mitigating risk in the beta component.

Here are the alpha and beta components to consider for building technical equity in SMBs:

The Alpha Element of Technology Equity

Customer Focus Business success depends on the quality of the customer experience. Customers expect their interactions to be personalized and seamless. To compete effectively in the digital economy, businesses must use tools that focus on customer needs. Data and Analytics Valuable data can be found in every small business, whether it’s a real estate agent’s customer database or an auto repair chain’s parts inventory. But it’s important to put data to good use for your business. Gain valuable insight and enable better decision making. It can also reveal changing conditions in real time. Digital Culture and Talent The culture portion of this alpha component is created and nurtured by strong leadership that unlocks the possibilities that technology offers. It also requires attracting and retaining talent who can demonstrate technology equity through a high level of engagement and collaboration. Process Excellence Slow and frustrating business processes such as inventory can be replaced with digital processes that move at the speed of light, reducing inefficiencies and increasing productivity to deliver quality results. This translates into increased profits, customer satisfaction and employee morale. Security The importance of security cannot be overemphasized. Ransomware, phishing attempts, data breaches, and malware are all too common. SMEs are increasingly targeted by attacks as they are seen as less secure than large enterprises. Good security requires clear policies and training, as well as hardware and software solutions such as firewalls and antivirus.

Tech Equity Beta Components

Tech Debt 2.0 Management This component takes its name from my previous book, Tech Debt 2.0, to deal with the creeping and inevitable failure of out-of-date systems. Whether it’s an aging mission-critical database or non-redundant network hardware, addressing Technical Debt 2.0 is essential. Failure to do so could have the detrimental effect of undermining technical fairness. Business Agility The future is uncertain, so it’s imperative to sense and respond to change quickly. For example, supply chain disruptions have crippled countless small businesses. But companies with streamlined, agile solutions, such as automated order fulfillment and shipping processes, were better equipped to respond to changing conditions than their competitors. Business model innovation There is some risk involved in creating business model innovation, but sometimes taking no risk is even more risky. Adapt your business model and implement additional technologies to further your business objectives, add more recurring revenue streams, and strengthen your differentiation. Infrastructure Optimization Infrastructure optimization ensures that your servers and network equipment are capable of meeting your company’s current and near-term needs. It empowers employees to get their work done efficiently using modern, secure devices with collaboration and productivity tools.

More than ever, now is the time for small businesses to go on the offensive. Technology Equity provides an opportunity for all types of SMEs to use technology to level the playing field and prepare for the future. Plus, you don’t have to spend a fortune. As with stocks that pay dividends, there is a return on investment.

By Michael C. Philios.

