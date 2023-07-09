Google Calendar update brings new workplace improvements





One of the most important Google apps for anyone who uses the search giant tools at work is without a doubt Calendar. Many of its features help users keep track of scheduled meetings and overall workflow. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a growing need for tools that provide users with the same level of productivity while working in different locations. Starting in 2021, Google Calendar will have specific features that can provide information about where users are working. directly within the app. Google has made this feature even better over the years, but there is always room for improvement.

Our latest calendar update introduces a new Work Location feature that allows users to set their work location in their calendar to indicate where they will be working during certain times of the day. Previously, he could only highlight one or more days to show how long he spent working in a particular location.

A new option makes work location more accurate in reflecting a user’s availability based on the user’s set physical location, which can change throughout the day. While important for companies that are part of a hybrid work environment where employees can work from home, the office, specific buildings, or a combination of these, this new feature hopes to appeal to another type of audience. purpose. It’s gotten even bigger since the pandemic.

According to Google, the new calendar features are already available to users of the app, but only if they’re enrolled in the Rapid Release program. For everyone else, the new feature should start rolling out on July 14th.

The Workplace feature is enabled by default (unless disabled by an administrator). To get started with the new options and set your work location for a subday, simply select Work Location as the event type in your calendar, select your location, and click the time element to change the time, date, or recurrence. is.

It’s important to add that this is available for Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and nonprofits.

