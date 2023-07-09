The best, private and secure alternative to tech giant Google





Google has been the dominant search engine in the world for many years and shows no sign of slowing down. But many are beginning to realize just how far this tech giant’s influence is. The amount of information they collect from us is beyond anyone’s imagination.

All clicks you make and sites you visit are stored and available within Google. They can sell this personal information to advertisers, which leads to horrifyingly accurate promotions you may receive on the web.

There is a way to stop feeding the giants. Promising browsers and search engines are developed every year that rival Google in terms of functionality and search accuracy.

Best Google Search Alternatives

If you prefer a change from Google, there are many alternatives that offer different features, benefits, and levels of privacy. Some of them are based on the same technology as Google, while others use their own algorithms and methods. Here are some of the best Google search alternatives recommended by Google.

1. Brave

Brave is an alternative to Google. Brave works much like Google Chrome and supports Chrome extensions. ()

It’s a replica of Google Chrome’s speed and features, with an easy-to-navigate interface. Supports all Chrome extensions. It focuses on privacy by protecting you from ads and pesky tracking pixels that monitor your every move. Protects against potentially harmful websites that can cause damage. your computer. It has an incognito mode built in that hides your IP if you want to search anonymously. 2. Start page

Startpage is a cookieless browser and cannot enforce compliance with US surveillance programs. ()

Cookies are storage files created by websites and used to store user data, customize advertisements, and identify users across various sites. We do not use cookies. We have a unique private email solution that encrypts and protects everything you send. Visit Cyberguy.com/Mail/ to read more about our top choice private email solution for private and secure email. When performing a search, each link has an option to view anonymously, preventing you from browsing the site. You don’t need to know how you found it or where it came from. Because PRISM is based in the Netherlands, we cannot enforce compliance with the US government’s surveillance program.Ecosia

Ecosia is a browser that does not sell your data. ()

This eco-friendly search engine reportedly donates 80% of its profits to organizations that help plant trees and restore the environment. It’s not as secure as other privacy-focused engines, but unlike Google, it refuses to collect or sell user data. Available on Google. Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge browsers as default search engines. It’s B Lab certified, which means it operates with a higher level of transparency and accountability than other browsers. 4. Disconnect Search

Disconnect Search is another proxy search engine that blocks sites that track your data. (CyberGuy.com)

A proxy search engine that collects search results from sites such as DuckDuckGo, Bing, and Yahoo and displays them in a more secure manner. Prioritize anonymity. Block sites that track your data and allow you to proactively display ad requests to protect your privacy. It comes with a browser extension that makes pages load faster. A very simple interface with no additional filters or clutter. 5. Opera

Opera web browser with many privacy features including built-in VPN. (CyberGuy.com)

Opera is a fast, secure, innovative web browser that offers a wide range of features and benefits. Opera has built-in ad blockers, VPNs, crypto wallets, newsreaders, video popouts, and more, making it a versatile and convenient browser. Opera is compatible with most websites and extensions and supports multiple platforms such as Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS. Opera constantly improves and updates the browser with new features, enhancements and bug fixes for a smooth and enjoyable browsing experience.

If you prefer to use Google Chrome, you can take some precautions to enhance your privacy.

1. Unlink your browser and your Google account. Open your Google account settings page in a web browser.To do this, visit https://myaccount.google.com or click your profile picture or initials in the top right corner of any Google page[Google アカウントの管理]Choose. Once you’re in your Google Account, on the page, in the left sidebar,[セキュリティ]Click a tab.[お使いのデバイス]Scroll down to the section[すべてのデバイスの管理]Click. You’ll see a list of devices currently connected to your Google Account. Find and click the device or browser you want to unlink. On the device details page, click the Sign Out button next to the device name. This will sign the device out of your Google account. 2. On the same Google Account settings page in your web browser where you want to enable Safe Browsing,[セキュリティ]Click a tab.[アカウントのセーフ ブラウジングの強化]Scroll down to section. Click Manage Enhanced Safe Browsing and click the switch in the box. Click Turn On in the popup.

3. Turn off Google’s ability to save your Web & App activity and location. From the same Google Account settings page in your web browser,[データとプライバシー]Click a tab.[履歴設定]Scroll down to[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]to turn off. “‘Location History’ and ‘YouTube History’. 4. Turn off sending usage data and URLs to Google. Click the three vertical dots. scroll down to[設定]Tap.[同期と Google サービス]Click.[Chrome の機能とパフォーマンスの向上に役立ちます]On the tab, make sure the switch is off.[検索とブラウジングをより良くする]On the tab, make sure the switch is off. 5. Set a new default search engine from your computer’s web browser. Click the three vertical dots.at the top of the page[設定]Click the three lines next toof the left strip[検索エンジン]Click to change from Google to your search engine. Select an alternative engine.[検索エンジンとサイト検索の管理]in the header and click[検索エンジン]Scroll down to section. Click the three dots next to the search engine you want to use and click[デフォルトにする]Click. If the engine you want to use isn’t already listed, click the pencil next to Other Engines and enter the URL and name of the desired engine. Then click Save.

Use a VPN for extra security

Consider using a VPN to prevent anyone from tracking you or determining your potential location on the websites you visit. Many sites can read your IP address and, depending on your privacy settings, may show you the city you are communicating with. A VPN spoofs your IP address to show you a different location.

For the best VPN software, visit Cyberguy.com/VPN/ for my expert reviews of the best VPNs to browse the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices. please.

Cart key points

In an era of Google dominance, the extent of information collected without consent is alarming, but there are alternative browsers such as Brave, Startpage, Ecosia, Disconnect Search, and Opera. It may be time to embrace these alternatives to manage your online privacy.

Consider switching to a safer alternative search engine? If so, what are you using and how is your experience?

Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson is an award-winning technology journalist with a passion for technology, gear and gadgets, and a morning “FOX & Friends” contributor to Fox News and FOX Business to make life better. I’m here. Have a technical question? Get the Kurts CyberGuy newsletter and share your voice, story ideas and comments on CyberGuy.com.

