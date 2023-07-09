What is Google Sites and how does it work?





This browser has new security features for computers and mobile devices.

Google Sites is an online platform for creating and sharing websites quickly and easily. It is a cloud-based authoring tool that requires no programming knowledge and is accessible to users of all skill levels.

This space allows users to create personalized web pages using an intuitive interface, dragging and dropping elements. A wide range of templates and customization options are provided, allowing the user to adjust the design and appearance of his website according to his needs.

On the home page of your site, you can click Blank to start from scratch, or click Template Gallery to choose one.[新規],[その他],[Google サイト]You can also access website building options from Google Drive by clicking

You may be interested: How to blog on Google about any topic

When you create a website, it’s added to Drive like any other file. Your site will automatically save your changes, but your website won’t go online until you publish it.

– Site Document Name: You can enter a unique name to make the file easier to find. Only the owner can see the name of the document.

– Site Name: Once published, your name will appear in the header and window title. Your website must be at least two pages long to display your name.

– Page Title: The title will be displayed at the top of every page. The page title also appears in the navigation menu.

Learn how to create a website using Google Sites.

To choose a different design for a section of your website, follow these steps:

– On the right side you need to click on “Design”.

– You can choose another layout from available layouts.

– Select background image, header type and theme

1. To change the background image

Open your website in Google Sites.

Hover your mouse over the background image and click Change Image.

Select option:

– Click “Upload” to upload an image from your computer.

– To select an image from gallery or another location,[画像の選択]Click.

(Optional) Click Reset to restore the original background image.

2. To change the header type: a.

Hover over the background image and click Header Type.

Select option:

– cover

– big header

– banner

– title only

3. To change the theme and font style:

– Click “Themes” in the upper right corner.

– Choose a theme and choose a color.

-[フォント スタイル]Click to select a style.

You may be interested: Google Creates an Interactive Periodic Table: How to Use It

You can add pages to expand the content of your website and nest them to group related information. These are displayed as subsections on another page.

1. Add a page.

Click Pages in the upper right corner and hover over Create.

Then you have to select an option.

– To add a new page, click “Add Page”, give it a name and click “Done”.

– Click Add Link to add a URL.

2. Reorder pages or subpages.

– Click “Pages”.

– Drag pages up or down in the list to change their order.

・It is also possible to drag and drop a page to nest it on top of another page.

Learn how to create a website using Google Sites.

(Optional) To un-nest pages, drag them to the bottom of the list. Pages can only be subordinate up to 5 levels.

3. Select page options.

[ページ]to select one, and next to it[その他]Click to select an option.

– Set as home page.

– Duplicate pages.

– Rename pages.

– Add subpages.

– Hide pages or subpages. The page set as the top page cannot be hidden.

– Delete pages from your site. A page selected as a parent cannot be deleted.

If your website has multiple pages, your visitors can navigate from page to page using the default navigation menu at the top. To view the menu, click Home Page in the upper right corner.

You may be interested in: Google Currents: What is Google Currents and why is it so valuable to the community

You can also change the position to the left, but at least one page is required for this setting to work.

Choose your navigation mode

– Hover over the name of the website and click[ナビゲーション設定]Click.

– Then you can choose Top Panel Navigation or Side Panel Navigation.

– (Optional) To change the order of pages in the navigation menu, see section 1.5 Adding, Rearranging, and Nesting Pages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infobae.com/tecno/2023/07/08/que-es-google-sites-y-como-funciona/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos