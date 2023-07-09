Wealth management enters consolidation period, technology changes PwC





According to a news release, nearly three-quarters (73%) of asset managers expect to invest in another company in the coming months as a way to “gain access to new segments, build market share and reduce risk.” It is said that it is considering a strategic integration with an asset management company.

Additionally, companies are heavily focused on technology to transform and survive, with over 90% of asset managers already using disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain to improve investment performance. increase. PwC said assets under management by robo-advisers could reach $5.9 trillion by the end of 2027, more than double the $2.5 trillion at the end of 2022.

As a direct result of the challenges facing the industry, by the end of 2027, the 10 largest asset managers will become global It will control about half of mutual fund assets, up from 42.5%. At the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, private markets are expected to account for up to half of all wealth and wealth management revenues by the end of 2027, up from 37.6% at the end of 2020, as the global economy returns to growth and inflationary and interest rate pressures ease. ing. ,” the release said.

Overall, global wealth and wealth management revenues are projected to reach $622.1 billion in 2027, surpassing the all-time high of $599.4 billion in 2021.

The survey also reveals just how tough 2022 has been. Global assets under management fell by almost 10% from $127.5 trillion at the end of 2021 to $115.1 trillion at the end of 2022, the largest decline in a decade on a percentage basis.

However, global assets under management are expected to recover and reach $147.3 trillion by the end of 2027, representing a compound annual growth rate of 5%.

Inflation, market volatility and interest rate developments, among other survey items, are expected to be the top concerns for both investors and asset managers over the next 12-24 months.

The Asia-Pacific region will lead the growth of global assets under management. PwC’s base case forecasts Asia-Pacific growth to outpace North America’s growth by about 50% in 2027.

Finally, wealth and wealth managers globally will continue to focus on diversity, fairness and inclusion, and ESG factors in their investment processes. More than half (57%) of companies reported that their employees demanded disclosures about their economic impact, and 50% said their employees demanded disclosures on ESG issues.

PwC’s data is based on the company’s latest industry forecasts and surveys of 250 asset managers and 250 institutional investors worldwide.

