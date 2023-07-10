Canada Becomes Latest Country to Offer Digital Nomad, Remote Worker Visas





The U.S. northern neighbor just joined a list of countries around the world to introduce special visa programs for remote workers, hoping to recruit skilled workers from abroad and expand their talent base. is.

In a statement entitled Canada’s Technology Talent Strategy, the Great White North Government outlined its intentions and plans for a so-called new innovation stream under its existing International Mobility Programme.

The Government of Canada is committed to positioning Canada as a leader in recruiting and attracting global tech talent, not only to fill the in-demand jobs of today, but also to ensure that it attracts the skills and business talent to create the jobs of tomorrow. has embraced its new role, the statement said. .

The Minister for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Shaun Fraser announced an approach that includes four main pillars, including additions and improvements to the programs offered by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The proposed four pillars are:

Develop new innovation streams based on international mobility programs and attract top talent. Promote Canada as a destination for digital nomads. Improving labor mobility in North America by creating streamlined work permits for her H-1B professional visa holders in the United States. Improve existing programs for highly skilled technical workers, such as the Global Skills Strategy and the Startup Visa Program.

The details of these special remote worker initiatives have not yet been determined and are pending approval, but the program will primarily target professionals in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) occupations. It is clear that it supports high-growth employers and businesses. Talented workers who support Canada’s innovation priorities and high-tech industries.

Based on feedback from insiders in the tech industry, indicating a continuing talent shortage in key technical roles, IRCC is believed to be among several options that are not necessarily mutually exclusive.

Grants employer-specific work permits of up to five years to workers who intend to work for companies recognized by the Government of Canada as contributing to the Industrial Innovation Goals. Provides open work permits for up to five years for highly skilled workers in certain high-demand occupations.

The IRCC added that its goal is to formally launch a newly expanded visa program by the end of 2023 aimed at allowing non-resident workers to stay in Canada longer. .

More than 50 countries are now offering digital nomad visas and special permits to facilitate the recruitment of non-citizen remote workers, according to immigration assistance site CitizenRemote, with more than 30 of them expected to face the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The program was started after the

