How Google’s ‘Don’t Be Evil’ Motto Evolved for the AI ​​Age | 60 Minutes





“I was always thinking about AI [artificial intelligence] As the most profound technology that humanity is working on. It’s deeper than fire or electricity or anything we’ve done in the past,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet.

Pichai, 51, told 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Perry about robots that have acquired skills through machine learning and Project Starline, an AI video conferencing experience Google is developing for people to use. and others provided valuable access to the inner workings of Google’s AI development. Even if you are in different places, you will feel like you are together.

60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley shows us a prototype of Google’s Project Starline, a video conferencing experience Google began working on more than five years ago. We are currently testing. 60 minutes

Perhaps Google’s most anticipated and notable foray into AI is Bard, the company’s chatbot. The company now calls it an experiment, but it’s also for more internal testing. Byrd made a particular mistake when Google debuted the program in February. When Bard was first released, it didn’t look for answers on the Internet, instead relying on a self-contained, mostly self-taught program. In May, Google created software to power the Internet. Google says it’s working on more sophisticated AI models.

“[AI] It gets to the heart of what intelligence is and what it is to be human,” Pichai told Perry.

In the video below, Perry asked Pichai how Bard would affect Google Search, the company’s most profitable division, which performs 90% of Internet queries.

60 Minutes asked the Google CEO, “Did you crush the money tree?” 01:38

When Google filed for its initial public offering in 2004, the founders said the company’s guiding principle, “Don’t be evil,” ensured that it would do good to the world, even if it meant sacrificing short-term profits. I wrote that it was meant to be done. . This phrase remains in Google’s Code of Conduct.

In April, Pichai told 60 Minutes that it was his fault for not releasing an advanced model of Bard to allow society to get used to the technology and the company to develop additional layers of safety.

Google CEO speaks out about AI concerns 02:21

The story Pichai told 60 Minutes that keeps you awake at night is that Google’s AI technology is deployed in harmful ways.

Google’s chatbot Bard has built-in safety filters to combat the threat of malicious users. To combat disinformation campaigns and detect deepfakes, which are computer-generated images that look like the real thing, Pichai said the company needs to continually update its system’s algorithms.

Google CEO calls for global AI regulation 01:26

As Pichai said in an interview with 60 Minutes, consumer AI technology is still in its early stages. He believes now is the right time for the government to get involved.

“There needs to be regulation. There will need law…There has to be consequences to creating deepfake videos that harm society,” Pichai said. “Anyone who has used AI for a while will notice…[s] This is so different and so profound that it will require social regulation to figure out how to accommodate. “

Adaptation by technology, Pichai believes, is already happening all around us and will make “everything we’ve seen before” more possible.

Soon it will be up to society to decide how it will be used, and whether it will adhere to Alphabet’s code of conduct and “do the right thing.”

Scott Pelley’s two-part report can be found on Google below.

Exploring the Human Side of Artificial Intelligence with Google | 60 min 27:12

The opening video was originally published on April 16, 2023 and was produced by Keith Zubrow and edited by Sarah Shafer Prediger.

