Xi’s visit highlights key role of ministry





President Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits an exhibition center at the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, eastern China’s Jiangsu province, July 5, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Jiangsu asked to take the lead in promoting national modernization and technological innovation

During a visit to Jiangsu Province, an economically advanced province in eastern China, President Xi Jinping reiterated the importance of promoting scientific and technological independence and developing the real economy in pursuing high-quality growth.

The three-day inspection tour, which ended on Friday, took Xi, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission, to Suzhou and Nanjing, where he visited industrial parks, enterprises, historic buildings and historical sites. visited a monumental building. Culture blocks and science labs.

It will be Xi’s fourth fact-finding visit to Jiangsu since he became general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee in 2012.

Analysts said Xi’s choice of Jiangsu as the destination for his visit in the middle of the year was key to formulating development strategies, rolling out economic activities, and achieving year-round economic and social development goals and challenges. said it would be. It also shows his unwavering focus on the “top priority” of quality development as the country embarks on a new modernization journey.

During the inspection tour, Xi urged Jiangsu to play a leading role in promoting the country’s modernization. With Jiangsu’s strong industrial base, abundant scientific and educational resources, favorable business environment, and huge market, Xi said Jiangsu has the ability and responsibility to become a pioneer in China’s modernization. said there is.

Jiangsu plays a unique role in the overall national economy, so expectations are high. In 2022, Jiangsu’s GDP will exceed 12 trillion yuan ($1.66 trillion), ranking second among all provincial-level regions. It has played an important role in the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta and has become an important gear for the high-quality development of the whole country.

“Scientific and technological innovation” is one of the keywords Xi used during his visit, and it is of vital importance to China’s modernization, Xi said. He told local authorities that Jiangsu should lead a new breakthrough in scientific and technological innovation, create an important national base for industrial innovation, and promote innovation-led high-quality development.

Jiangsu’s R&D investment totaled 370 billion yuan last year, according to the province’s science and technology bureau. There are over 37,000 high-tech companies in the state, he said.

Xin Ge, associate professor at the School of Public Economics and Administration, Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, said he was impressed by Xi’s visit to the Suzhou Industrial Park and high-tech enterprises, highlighting the pivotal role of innovation in national society. rice field. enterprise.

The first destination of Xi’s visit to Jiangsu was to inspect the construction and development of high-tech industrial parks and innovation of enterprises, and provide further guidance for effectively achieving the task of high-quality development. , said Shin.

In April, the first meeting of the Central Committee for Comprehensive Deepening Reform under the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China deliberated and approved a document on strengthening the key position of enterprises in science and technology innovation.

The document strengthens support for enterprise-level innovation, actively promotes and effectively guides the involvement of private enterprises in key innovations in the country, and encourages enterprises to spearhead progress in core technologies in key areas. He stressed the need to expand his role.

In Nanjing, Xi stressed the need to strengthen the real economy and build a modern industrial system. He said there is a need to promote deep integration of the digital economy with advanced manufacturing and modern service industries, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system with advanced manufacturing as its backbone. .

