Google should introduce Samsung’s maintenance mode to Pixel phones





No matter how careful you are, it happens to everyone at some point. Maybe you dropped your phone and cracked the screen, accidentally spilled a drink on it and it stopped charging, or maybe you were just unlucky not doing anything that directly caused a hardware defect. In any case, the phone should be repaired. You can do this yourself or through a repair center.

Most people who find themselves in this situation end up taking their phone to the nearest authorized repair center, or mailing it in if there isn’t a repair center nearby, but it only temporarily makes their phone inaccessible. Not only that, but we also have to deal with the following inconveniences: Back up your data and factory reset your device before shipping. Unless they are comfortable with a complete stranger having access to all of their personal data that no one has described.

To save users the hassle of resetting their devices, Samsung last year announced a feature called maintenance mode that protects users’ personal data while their devices are being repaired. While the device is in maintenance mode, anyone repairing the device can only access preinstalled apps. Changes made while the device is in maintenance mode are lost when the power is turned off. To do this, the user must unlock the device. That way, the user can simply put the device into maintenance mode before handing over the device, the repair center can do whatever they need to do while the device is in hand, and the user can put the device into maintenance mode when it comes back. you just need to exit. It’s a win-win for everyone.

One UI 5 maintenance mode (Image source: Samsung)

Unfortunately, not all mobile phones have access to features such as maintenance mode on Samsung devices. For example, his Pixel smartphone from Google does not have such a feature. That’s why Google tells customers to factory reset their devices before sending them in for service. Google has done a great job of making their devices more repairable, but most people don’t have the know-how to fix phones like his Pixel Fold. Since the launch of the Pixel Fold will truly put Google’s after-sales service to the test, I believe Google needs to make the repair experience as painless as possible for its users.

First, Google should copy Samsung’s maintenance mode feature to give Pixel users peace of mind about the safety of their personal data during the repair process. Fortunately, Android already provides great tools for the Pixel team to leverage if they want to create such functionality. Here’s what they have to do:

How Google introduces maintenance mode to Pixel

You may be thinking, “Why can’t Google use guest mode or add another user?” If so, you would be partly right. Sure, the secondary user can’t access the primary user’s data without her PIN/password, but the secondary user will need her PIN/password of the primary user to access the device after the device boots. . This means that the device must be powered on when you send it in for repair, and the person working on the device cannot power off the device at any time during the work.

Android requires the primary user to enter a PIN/password after boot. Other users will not have access until you do so. (Image credit: Mishal Rahman)

I don’t know exactly why Android requires the primary user to enter a PIN/password before any other user can login, but it may be due to the fact that the primary user is also a “system” user. It will always run even if someone else is in the foreground. If Android should always run the “system” user, then it stands to reason that it should be unlocked before anyone else can boot.

Whatever the reason, this behavior appears to be intentional, as it happens not only on Pixel phones, but also on Samsung and other OEM devices. That’s why I think Samsung’s maintenance mode isn’t just about creating a guest user as some people think. During my own testing, I found that a reboot of the device was required for it to take effect. We don’t know exactly how Samsung implemented maintenance mode, but we do know that Google and other of his OEMs can leverage his Android’s Dynamic System Updates (DSU) feature to replicate maintenance mode. I already know.

Google introduced DSU in Android 10 to facilitate testing of Generic System Images (GSI). GSI is a vanilla build of Android compiled directly from the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). They are primarily used by OEMs for compatibility testing, but can also be used by developers to test their apps on clean builds of Android running on physical hardware. The advantage of using DSU to install the GSI versus just manually flashing the GSI is that DSU will not overwrite the original installation. Instead, DSU creates new system and data images that Android mounts in place of the original images.

The “DSU Loader” in Developer Options uses DSU to launch Google-provided GSIs. (Image credit: Mishal Rahman)

The DSU is designed to use a specified system image, and the device will boot that image as long as it passes Verified Boot (or the bootloader is unlocked). DSU was designed to test his GSI, and since GSI’s don’t ship with retail devices, it makes sense that DSU would need to provide a system image. But what if the DSU could skip providing the system image and instead use the existing system partition and a new data image? Simulate a reset to settings. This is exactly what you want to happen when you enter the Pixel’s virtual maintenance mode.

Pixel’s maintenance mode is just a hypothesis at the moment, but using DSU to simulate a factory reset is not. This, along with other improvements such as the ability to reboot immediately after installation, the ability to persist the installation across reboots, and the ability to hide default notifications so custom notifications can be displayed, is what makes his DSU This is a feature introduced in Android 14. Change the string used in the dialog that prompts the user for credentials and the ability to lock the device into his DSU mode.

Together, these improvements will allow Google (and other OEMs) to replicate Samsung’s maintenance mode. As a demonstration, I made a quick video showing how tapping a button called “maintenance mode” on a Pixel triggers the DSU to simulate a factory reset. The main thing missing from this demo is explaining to the user what maintenance mode is, providing a button to enter maintenance mode, and using the DSU-provided notification as a custom notification telling the user that it is in maintenance mode. It is an application to exchange. Additionally, there is currently no way to exit this pseudo-maintenance mode by entering primary user credentials.

You may have also noticed (or just read the description of the video) that I’ve cropped a portion of the video. Specifically, I clipped a few seconds during the boot process when the device displayed an orange bootloader unlocked state. You shouldn’t need an unlocked bootloader for this to work. I also cut out the part where the setup wizard ran after the device booted. This is because the setup wizard can be skipped by setting the system property ro.setupwizard.mode to ‘DISABLED’. This can be done by creating an init script (a script that runs on startup) that sets this property when Android goes into “maintenance mode”.

How Android knows it is in maintenance mode is done by setting another system property called ‘ro.gsid.dsu_slot’ to something like ‘maintenancemode’. Adding “.lock” to “maintenancemode” will allow “only authorized users” to exit as long as the primary his user’s credentials are also passed.

If Google or another OEM copied Samsung’s maintenance mode, you would see it happen. It’s possible that Samsung’s implementation already uses a forked version of his DSU that does everything I describe, but I’m not sure how Samsung’s implementation works under the hood . I also don’t know if Google is working on this feature or not yet. Because there is no direct evidence to suggest that it is. I have my suspicions, but without hard evidence, we’ll just have to wait and see what Google has planned. Hopefully Google has a few surprises in store for us, as maintenance mode will be a great feature to announce alongside his Pixel 8 series later this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/apps-software/google-should-bring-samsungs-maintenance-mode-to-pixel-phones The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos