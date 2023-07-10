Florida wages and innovation rise in wake of DeSantis immigration reform





Is Florida already paying off with immigration reform?

Supporters of Sunshine State Republican Governor Ron DeSantis see a temporary victory as immigration restrictions DeSantis recently signed followed by private-sector wage increases and technological innovation as companies look to make up for losses. can be claimed. Cheap illegal foreign workers.

Changes can also be seen in the construction sector. The law, which went into effect on July 1 and is considered one of the toughest state immigration laws in the nation, has caused an outflow of workers from the state, USA Today reports. In response, employers realized they needed to raise wages to attract legal workers.

A man who runs a Naples-based construction company told the media he adapted by increasing his workers’ salaries from $18-20 to $30-35 an hour. According to USA Today, many of Florida’s estimated 800,000 illegal immigrants have either voluntarily left the country or are planning to leave in light of the new law.

Genie Economos, manager of the Florida Farm Workers Association, which opposes the DeSantis-backed law, told Breitbart News that farm companies are raising prices and need more funding for mechanization research.Read More They complained that we need mechanization, that we cannot afford to farm. labor cost.

Among the provisions of the DeSantis Immigration Act is the requirement that employers with more than 25 employees use the federal government’s E-Verify system to verify the legal status of job applicants.

Obviously we were really surprised. [GOP] parliament passed this [E-Verify law] Economos told Breitbart that he didn’t think they would pass a bill that would hurt business because they’re so business-minded that there was a divide between the Republican Party’s establishment and dissidents, with the latter has increased its influence within the party. To the popularity of figures like Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis and the pulpit of bullies that their popularity gives them.

DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern defended the governors’ policies, arguing that opponents were deliberately confusing by blurring the line between legal and illegal immigration.

Redfern told USA Today that the media has been deliberately inaccurate about distinguishing between legal and illegal immigrants, creating just this kind of outrage based on false premises.Any business that exploits this [border] They will be held accountable for causing the crisis by hiring illegal aliens instead of Floridians.

Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies, told Breitbart News that DeSantis and the Republican Party are more directly addressing immigration publicly, not just as a culture war issue, but as one with broader economic implications. He commented that he believed he should.

Krikorian said:

clearly, [DeSantis is] He’s committed to E-Verify and has pushed it twice in the state legislature, passing a pretty good bill that went into effect on July 1st. But so far in his campaign materials he’s mentioned E-Verify, but in a more obscure way, and this is just speculation, the political operative types are more likely to see this than the governor himself. I wonder if I’m a little more sensitive about the dots.

The United States needs to get Mexico’s attention to cooperate on issues such as immigration like fentanyl, and one of the most powerful ways to do so is through the tariff card. So can’t we separate economic issues from issues that are sometimes distinguished as cultural issues? They’re all just different aspects of the same issue.

The immigration crisis, exacerbated by the Biden administration’s lax economic policies, has wreaked havoc on both Republican and Democratic communities, forcing policymakers to come up with creative solutions at the state level.

DeSantis’ new immigration law enacts broad sweeping reforms. In addition to requiring E-Verify, the bill would also impose enforceable penalties on those who employ illegal immigrants and strengthen penalties for human smuggling, according to a press release from the governor’s office. moreover, [the law] Prohibits local governments from issuing identification cards (IDs) to illegal immigrants, revokes ID cards issued to illegal immigrants in other states, and requires hospitals to provide medical care to illegal immigrants Requires collection and submission of cost data.

DeSantis also made headlines for deporting illegal immigrants to other states, a policy emulated by New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Adams has lashed out at Republican governors of Florida and Texas for their policies of sending illegal immigrants to Democratic strongholds such as New York, but the administration has forced immigration to states such as Florida and North Carolina. I bought an airline ticket worth about $50,000 to send her. And in countries like China and Venezuela.

This comes at a time when New York City’s immigration crisis has left city officials increasingly desperate. As The New American previously reported, New York City now shelters more immigrants than the homeless in its shelter system.

As long as the federal government continues to neglect its obligations to protect its borders, even Democrats will come to realize that the reality of mass immigration is far from the rosy image the left has long claimed.

