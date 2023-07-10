Attendance Tracking App, Google Sheets for Lunch Updates: Bihar Ministry of Education Calls for Change





A new app to mark student and teacher attendance. Use Google Sheets to record the number of students attending lunch. Instruct employees at Patna headquarters not to wear jeans or T-shirts. These are among a number of reforms introduced by the Bihar Ministry of Education in the past two months after it appointed senior IAS officer KK Pathak as an additional Chief Secretary (ACS). .

An altercation then erupted between State Education Minister Chandra Shekhar and the ACS, with the former allegedly angry with the latter for allegedly not keeping himself a secret about some of these decisions. The uproar was made public last week when the minister’s office and ministry officials exchanged letters criticizing each other.

On Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged his minister and the ACS to work closely together and sort out their differences at appropriate venues instead of bringing the issue to the media.

As well as frustrating ministers, the ACS effort has also made government teachers nervous. Some complained that the move involved too much government interference, but they believe the initiative will expose teachers to new technology, improve the quality of lunchtime meals, and help boost teacher and student attendance. There were people too.

New initiatives introduced in over 65,000 primary and secondary schools in Bihar include:

Noon Meal Numbers in Google Sheets

Previously, the number of students attending the noon meal was supposed to be recorded daily by phone to block headquarters, but instead of just checking by phone, teachers entered the numbers into a Google spreadsheet. need to do it.

Noon meal allocations are calculated based on the number of students in attendance.

Including multiple inspections by non-Education officials

Schools are now inspected twice a week, as opposed to the previous system where Block Education Officers (BEOs) inspected monthly. Apart from her twice weekly inspections, BEO can conduct unannounced inspections at any time. National planning officers have also been instructed to conduct unannounced inspections, preferably monthly.

The inspection requires a series of entries regarding the number of teachers and students present, the number of students having lunch, the status of toilets and hand pumps, etc. Besides these officials, Panchayat Seva and a data entry operator who work at the block headquarters also visit the school.

App to mark attendance

The ministry has introduced an e-Shikshakosh app that allows teachers and students to mark their attendance. The system of physical attendance will continue as normal and the numbers are expected to match the attendance marked on the app. This is intended to address complaints about falsified attendance by teachers and students.

encourage retired teachers

Schools may appoint retired teachers to the Cluster Resource Center (CRC) and Block Resource Personnel (BRP) to collect elementary school data and forward it to block education officers and other senior officials. You are being asked to make a list.

Distribution of kitchen equipment to schools

The state government provides schools with cookware sets containing all the necessary cooking utensils. 52,000 schools have received the set so far. Schools used to have to buy their own equipment.

Jeans and T-shirts are not allowed in the Ministry of Education offices

The education ministry has instructed employees not to wear jeans or T-shirts to the office. The Bihar government does not have a special dress code for its employees.

