Small businesses beat TripAdvisor and GetYourGuide

In this week’s roundup of news, we take a look at who are the biggest players in tours, activities and experiences.

Jason Clampett

This week, Executive Editor Dennis Schaar followed up on TripAdvisor’s CEO’s comments in the tours and activities space. After seeing the growth of his Viator brand on TripAdvisor against its rival GetYourGuide, Schaar said it wasn’t really a competition, and that his two major online companies were far bigger offline competitors. concluded that it was a competing narrative. Read the full story and this week’s other headlines.

headlines of the week

Tripadvisor vs. GetYourGuide: Which experience is better and which one is worse? In the battle between Tripadvisor/Viator and GetYourGuide, the offline experience wins with over 90% market share. This is a big opportunity for both companies.

Boutique Hotel Trend Arrives in Branson, Missouri Missouri hotel innovators asked themselves what thoughtful modern hospitality should look like in the Ozarks. A ruling on the recently opened boutique hotel is still pending. But their approach provides a culmination to current trends in design thinking.

Google Expands Tours and Activities with New DisplayRanking Search keywords for city-specific experiences are a competitive and expensive part of performance marketing, which tends to favor online travel agencies with big budgets. Google’s new Things To Do carousel makes an interesting change to the search display.

Booking is trying to get air ticket sellers. Europe Wrong to Block It The Commission’s logic seems to be that if Booking.com strengthens, even in the airline business, it will gain more control over the hotel business. Whether there are deals or not, Booking is working on expanding its flights.

Hotel Wellness Strategies That Deliver Maximum Benefits New data shows that the potential benefits for wellness differ significantly between large and small investments. Hotel developers need to plan carefully.

Google and Booking.com prepare for fallout from EU gatekeeper restrictions, the details that will ultimately determine the financial implications of the Digital Markets Act. However, the fact that Booking Holdings filed a statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the matter from Booking.com this week means the impact could have a material impact on the company’s operations. means that

Inflight entertainment advances provide tailwinds for airlines Inflight entertainment has long been a key part of airlines’ efforts to attract travelers, and the increasingly lucrative sector is being embraced by major airlines. It seeks to provide the opportunity to stand out from its competitors.

U.S. Hotels Continue to Gain Jobs, Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels June Hotel Jobs Growth Was Slower Than Other Post-Pandemic Months, But Jobs Gains From May Help Industry Prepare for Summer’s Travel Boom Good news for

Hoxton Hotels offer new incentives for rail travel Hoxton Hotels has launched ‘The Good Rate’, a new initiative aimed at rewarding guests who choose to travel more sustainably while staying at the hotel .

Travel technology and hotel experts from Skift highlight what smart hoteliers are doing to better serve their current and future guests throughout this year’s HITEC.

Chart of the Week: Airline Loyalty Programs

Over the past few years, especially during the pandemic, loyalty programs have proven to be of immense value to the revenues and profits of airlines as a whole. According to our estimates, 7 out of 10 of the largest loyalty programs derive more than 70% of his total airline ancillary business from loyalty income. Read our new report, The Business of Airline Loyalty Programs 2023.

