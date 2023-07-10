Google Rumored to In-house Chipset Design Without Samsung – Channel News





For now, it looks like Google is continuously changing the Tensor series of chipsets.

The design is not too different from the Samsung Exynos foundation, although it is mostly modified for the Pixel device suite.

Google is also reportedly hiring Samsung foundries to produce chips.

Sources within the industry say Google is looking to streamline the arrangement to ensure more control over custom chip design.

Tensor G3, which will be implemented in Pixel 8 smartphones, was developed in parallel with Samsung, but it may be too late to adapt even if Google wanted to.

Apparently, Google was aiming to switch the Tensor G4 chip used for the Pixel 10 family to an exclusively in-house design, but that hasn’t happened yet.

The design of the G4 custom chip, called “Redondo,” is currently stalled by roadblocks involving high employee turnover in Google’s US and India teams.

For now, Google may have to follow a course of keeping the Tensor G4 generation and Pixel 10 line alive, but the Tensor G5 chipset, codenamed ‘Laguna’, will be the first to be fully confirmed by Google sources. One potential change may occur as it may be developed in-house. Claim.

If the rumors prove correct, the G5 could be released in 2025, and Google could partner with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to create a ‘Laguna’ chip in 3nm development. There is

The A3nm process reduces power consumption by up to 45%, improves performance by 23%, and reduces area by 16%.

None of these reports have yet been substantiated, but nevertheless, if Google started to do all of its chip design in-house, it would theoretically open up new opportunities for Google, leading to a series of the latest cutting-edge smartphones. can be tracked quickly. innovation.

