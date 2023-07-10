Pixel smartphone dominates the Japanese market





Google became the number two smartphone brand in Japan for the first time in the first quarter of 2023, and Google’s smartphone shipments in Japan surpassed the United States for the first time, becoming the world’s number one.

Google’s smartphone brand, Pixel, has been around since 2016, but it wasn’t until 2022 that the lineup “gained share in every market” that tech giant Google operates. Even Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai confirms “his Pixel 6a, 7 in 2022.” , and 7 Pro are the best-selling generations of mobile phones ever released by the company.

In fact, Counterpoint Research points out in its latest report that strong sales of the mid-range Pixel 6a and flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which launched in late 2022, will boost Google’s global shipments in the second half of 2022. doing. This year (Q1 2023) it increased by 67% compared to the same period last year.

What’s even more interesting is that Pixels turned out to be a big hit in one market in Asia, mainly Japan. Counterpoint Research reports that Pixel smartphones are experiencing significant growth in the Japanese market, recording phenomenal sales from January to March.

As such, Google’s smartphone brand is now the country’s second largest smartphone maker after Apple, accounting for 9% of the market in the quarter. This represents a 67% growth compared to a year ago, outpacing the downturn in the overall smartphone market.

“In Japan, Google’s smartphone shipments increased nearly fivefold in the first quarter of 2023, reaching a record 34% share of the brand’s global shipments, securing the top spot,” the report said. is described in

On the other hand, although Google’s smartphone shipment level remained at the same level as the previous year, the US market slipped to second place due to an increase in Japan’s contribution. The US market share fell 20 percentage points from 51% to 31%, Counterpoint noted.

Key drivers of Google smartphone growth in Japan

For comparison, the recently launched Pixel 7a saw a 74% increase in cumulative sales in the first three weeks compared to its predecessor. According to Counterpoint’s findings, this indicates a growing positive reaction to his Pixel smartphone in the Japanese market.

“Key factors behind the Pixel 7a’s success are its upgraded Tensor G2 processor, camera performance, and RAM. While the Pixel 7a’s specs are on par with the flagship Pixel 7 series, the device costs about 24% less. ,” the report adds.

Furthermore, the Japanese market’s preference for smaller screen sizes has had a major impact on the Pixel 7a’s strong sales. Additionally, unlike its predecessor, the Pixel 7a will be available for purchase through all three of his major carriers in Japan (SoftBank, AU, and DOCOMO). In contrast, the Pixel 6a was only available through SoftBank and AU.

In the Japanese smartphone market, alliances with telecommunications carriers have a significant impact on sales. That’s why the Pixel 6a performed so remarkably that from September 2022 it held the spot as his top-selling Android smartphone for seven straight months until March 2023. It performs better than its predecessor,” thinks Counterpoint.

Exit of local brands would be a plus for Google in Japan

Growth in the first three months of the year saw Google reach an all-time high of 9% market share in Japan, surpassing local brands such as Sharp and Sony, and Apple, which historically dominated the market with over 50 shares. secured second place. % share.

In the Android camp, on the other hand, local brands wield a lot of influence. Therefore, Google’s performance in the Japanese market is significant. Furthermore, the withdrawal of local brands such as Kyocera, FCNT and Balmuda from the smartphone market indicates that the Japanese Tier-1 OEM will be limited to Sony alone.

“This is expected to strengthen the market power of US brands like Apple and Google in Japan. As a result, there may be some limitations to Google’s strategy to expand its global market share through the Japanese market,” Counterpoint concluded.

