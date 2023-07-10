Auckland’s top restaurants hit with fake Google reviews over fraud concerns – Cassia, Masu, French Cafe, Sidart, Sugar Club





Chand Safrawat, co-owner and operational director of Kol, Cassia and French Cafe.Photography/Michael Craig

The Restaurant Association said that after top restaurants were flooded with fake reviews on Google, people choosing to eat out were encouraged to read more than reviews.

A number of restaurants, including The French Cafe, Cidart, The Sugar Club and Cassia at Skycity, have been spammed with reviews, most of which appear to be fake, over the past week.

Abroad, it is reported that Internet scammers often start by posting 5-star reviews from fake accounts.

They then follow up by threatening to leave an unfavorable 1 star review unless they receive payment or a gift certificate.

Cassia restaurant in Auckland’s SkyCity received 94 reviews in one night.Photography/ Sylvie Winley

Marissa Bidwa, CEO of the Restaurant Association, said scammers used ratings to target companies that could do nothing in particular.

Bidwa said bad reviews can have a big impact on service businesses and lower overall ratings.

Left unaddressed, it can affect where customers eat, and it’s the last thing a business should do for businesses still recovering from the pandemic and this year’s weather events.

To put an end to this, it is essential that rating review sites continuously check the legitimacy of reviews, Bidwa said.

We also encourage diners to do more thorough research and read reviews when choosing where to eat.

Marisa Bidwa, CEO of the Restaurant Association.photo/courtesy

Chand Sharawat, co-founder of several restaurants including The French Cafe, Siddhart and Cassia, said he was shocked when he woke up yesterday morning to see 94 reviews of Cassia.

Most of them were good reviews, and she actually gave me 84 five-star reviews, which she said were not correct because they were fake.

If you look at what’s going on abroad, a lot of the time these people come back and extort money so that if they can post 100 good reviews, they can’t stop them from posting 500 bad reviews. I argue.

Chand Safrawat, co-owner and operational director of Kol, Cassia and French Cafe.Photography/Michael Craig

Sharawat said the reviews were clearly false, as some people said they liked their breakfast and coffee at The French Cafe, even though the restaurant wasn’t open for breakfast.

She wrote a complaint to Google, but Google removed only two of the posts.

Sharawat said tourists and visitors to Auckland often rely on reviews when choosing restaurants to eat at, and fake reviews can actually hurt businesses.

Nick Watt’s Masu also fell victim to fake reviews.Photography / Babish Martens

A SkyCity spokesperson said it was aware that many New Zealand restaurants had been targeted by fake reviews.

She said this is similar to what we are seeing in other countries.

We have contacted Google to try to resolve this issue. No response yet.

In the meantime, we advise our customers to only consider legitimate reviews and the reputation the restaurant already has.

The practice was reportedly streamlined by organized groups in India, but variations have been observed by crooks in other countries.

