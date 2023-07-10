5 things about AI you may have missed today: From Google’s Med-PaLM 2 to the first AI news anchor





The competition in artificial intelligence is getting fiercer. Google is considering an AI chatbot for professional medical diagnosis. AI, Machine Learning to be Introduced to Himachal Pradesh University Curriculum. AI will not replace Mickey Mouse. Orissa’s first artificial intelligence news anchor – and more daily AI roundups. Let’s see.

1. Google Considers AI Chatbots To Gain Expert Medical Knowledge

Google is testing an AI program called Med-PaLM 2 to provide accurate medical information. Med-PaLM 2, developed from the language model Bard, is being trialled at the Mayo Clinic and other research hospitals. By training with demonstrations of hand-picked medical professionals, Google aims to create specialized healthcare chatbots that go beyond general-purpose chatbots such as Bard, Bing, and ChatGPT. Google assures users of data privacy and acknowledges that while Med-PaLM 2 is still in its early stages, AI has the potential to enhance healthcare.

2. OTV introduces ‘Lisa’, the first artificial intelligence news anchor in Orissa

OTV, Odisha’s pioneering private satellite news channel, unveiled Lisa, the state’s first artificial intelligence (AI) newscaster, at a ceremony in Bhubaneswar. Jagi Mangat Panda, Managing Director of Orissa Television Limited (OTV), stressed the changing times when people spend more time on the internet, marking the 25th anniversary of television journalism, OTV He emphasized that he has achieved a new milestone by introducing the first AI news anchor. .

3. AI, Machine Learning to be Introduced to Himachal Pradesh University Curriculum: CM Sukhu Says

According to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Suk, courses on artificial intelligence and machine learning are being considered for inclusion in the university curriculum in Himachal Pradesh. The state government aims to introduce new technical courses in educational institutions to increase the employment potential of young people. Rajiv Gandhi government model boarding schools are planned for each parliamentary constituency, along with the possibility of establishing model colleges in the state to facilitate competition with world-class institutions.

4. AI Will Not Replace Mickey Mouse, Says Disney Mascot Voice

Disney mascot voice actor says AI won’t replace Mickey Mouse As Disney prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary, the topic of AI’s potential in Hollywood is sparking debate. Mickey’s voice actor, Brett Iwan, acknowledged the incredible technology, but stressed that it could not capture the character’s heart or the essence of the storytelling. The impact of AI on the entertainment industry is causing concern, as evidenced by writers’ strikes and ongoing negotiations with actors over fears of cloning their voices and likenesses.

5. Paytm founder voices concern about ‘dehumanization’ in the face of superintelligent AI

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has expressed concern about the potential for “human disempowerment” due to the inability to control superintelligent AI. The concern came after ChatGPT’s creator, he said OpenAI lacked solutions to prevent hyper-intelligent AI from cheating. Mr. Sharma expressed his concern over the power amassed by certain individuals and countries and stressed the urgency of the issue.

