Algori Raises $3.3M To Modernize FMCG Market Research Across Europe – Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Algori, a data insights startup for the consumer goods industry, has secured 3.3 million in funding.

The seed investment was co-led by Shilling Capital and Change Ventures, with participation from Flashpoint VC.

The round also saw participation from several angel investors, including former Numerator board member and Infoscout CEO Jared Schrieber, who exited Numerator to Kantar for $1.5 billion.

This brings Algoris’ total funding to 4.3 million.

A number of Argolis employees also invested as part of the transaction. The company is currently active in Spain.

The new funding will be used to expand its business in Spain, expand its data science capabilities and expand into new markets in Western Europe.

It overcomes the limitations of traditional consumer panels by leveraging data science, machine learning, and a unique consumer app that rewards users in exchange for providing shopping data.

Founded in 2019, the Madrid-based company attracts 50,000 shoppers every week and has been able to capture 1 in 400 grocery receipts in Spain.

Identify basket items at the product level without the need for retail sales system integration thanks to AI-enhanced data cleansing capabilities.

Basket data is further enriched with shopper demographics, psychographics, past purchase history, store location, and other data points. This data is integrated into a platform that provides stock keeping unit (SKU) level insights. The entire process unfolds in near real time.

Algori CEO and co-founder Andrius Juozapaitis said: Fast-moving consumer goods brands, retailers, and media agencies report that the lack of high-quality data is hampering their ability to make informed decisions. These companies need more detailed and fresh data.

Unfortunately, the oligopoly in consumer goods market research hinders the innovation needed to get there. We are leveraging technology in new ways and reimagining entire processes to push the boundaries of FMCG data insight and significantly accelerate data-driven decision-making capabilities in this space.

Our ultimate goal is to help consumer goods companies gain more distribution and sales and better execute their marketing strategies.

Shilling Capital partner Ricardo Jacinto commented: Algori has identified an unmet market research need and an opportunity to radically improve how consumer data is used by FMCG brands in an industry of over 1 trillion in Europe alone. .

The team is full of industry veterans with deep expertise, which is unusual for a startup at this stage. Their products outperform their competitors in terms of methodology and practicality. It is future-proof and will not be challenged by AI. We believe Algori can usher in a new era in FMCG market research.

Jared Schrieber, retired co-founder of Numerator, said: Algori’s SKU-level insight is groundbreaking and something the FMCG industry has been waiting for for years. Some of its features significantly exceed comparable existing consumer goods analytics products.

Orders of magnitude improvements in the speed and granularity of data insights will enable brands to gain new levels of understanding of ever-changing consumer behavior and preferences.

Leveraging algorithmic data can provide consumer goods companies with significant performance advantages in the first place.

