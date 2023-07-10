Technology, higher education, power and progress





Power and Progress: Our Millennium Struggle for Technology and Prosperity by Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson

Published May 2023.

Will technology advance higher education?

For those of us involved in educational technology and online learning, this question seems silly. Of course, technology drives higher education forward. Who would want to go back to pre-digital academia?

Imagine a university without online courses, smart classrooms, learning management systems (LMS), and student information systems (SIS). How will things go?

What would you do all day in academia without a laptop? We freak out when the WiFi goes down for a few minutes. I can’t imagine higher education without the internet.

We depend on all these technologies, so it’s natural to think that better technology will improve jobs in higher education. The link between technological progress and development seems so strong that we rarely stop and consider these beliefs about how the two fields are related.

But what if we were all wrong? (At least, those of us who work in technology and higher education are wrong).

The idea that progress is not a natural byproduct of technological progress forms a central argument in Acemoglu and Johnson’s excellent new book, Power and Progress. The book delves into the historical record of technological progress and rising standards of living, and the relationship between the two is tenuous at best.

Contrary to what we think we know, the adoption of new technologies (from industry to information) is weakly correlated with improvements in population-level well-being and health. Technological progress does not automatically translate into measures such as reducing poverty, improving median income, nutrition, health and life expectancy.

The historical record shows that the benefits of new technologies come primarily to the socially powerful incumbent economic elite.

Power and Progress moves from the Middle Ages (when technology-generated wealth was sucked into churches and cathedral buildings and bypassed peasants) to the Industrial Revolution to the present day. The shift from agriculture to manufacturing has led to an increase in dehumanizing factory and child labour. It was not the rise of industrial mass production that built the middle class, but rather the long struggle to organize workers.

Anyone who argues that the rise of AI is good for everyone but those who own (and profit from) the big tech companies should read Power and Progress. A new economy powered by artificial intelligence could easily serve as an engine for further concentration of wealth.

Given where we have been and where we are going in higher education, a clear lesson to be learned from ‘Power and Progress’ is that new technologies will help create a more equitable and resilient post-secondary ecosystem. that you should not expect to be provided with

If we want higher education to be an engine of mobility rather than a privileged institution, the way forward will be more political than technological. Academic leaders, even those of wealthy private institutions, can fight to restore public funding to public institutions.

What we cannot do is assume that the introduction of new technologies on campus (AI, VR, online education, etc.) automatically advances our (admirable) organizational mission.

Reading and discussing Power and Progress may provide another way to have a different conversation about technology and education on campus.

what are you reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/opinion/blogs/learning-innovation/2023/07/10/technology-higher-education-and-power-and-progress

