Promotion lets you buy flagships at average prices





There’s no better phone for you than Pixel. Are you in the process of looking for a new phone? We recommend the Google Pixel 7 5G, which is on sale. The price is cheaper than anywhere else. It is a flagship smartphone that can be purchased at an average price.

King of cost-effective smartphones: Anyone who hears this term and thinks of the Google Pixel 7 will enjoy the promotion of this model on Amazon Italy.

He sells the Pixel 7 at a reduced price of €534.99. This will pay out approximately PLN 2,445. If you want Polish Amazon, it’s 2625.06 Zloty, so it’s a bit more expensive.

Google Pixel 7 has been released. King of Profitability?

Some fans, and perhaps Pixel devotees, have commented that there is no better phone on the market than Google’s. I’m not so optimistic about them, but they definitely have their own strengths.

The first is, of course, the system. A smartphone straight from Google, the Pixel 7 works under so-called control. pure android. You won’t find any overlays here that might slow down your phone. In addition, you can expect updates. The model in question is expected to be delivered by October 2027.

Second is the camera. A set of 50 MP main unit (1/1.31 inch, 1.2 m, OIS) + 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens with 114 degree field of view is just the foundation and benefits a lot from the sophisticated software. We could argue that this is the world’s best photography smartphone, but the photography is certainly better.

Here are the full Google Pixel 7 specs:

System: Android 13, Screen: 6.3 inch, AMOLED, Full HD+ (24001080 pixels), 90 Hz, Components: Google Tensor G2 processor with Mali-G710 MP7 graphics, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB UFS 3.1 memory, Camera: Above, selfie camera: 10.8 MP, battery: 4355 mAh, 20W wired charging and 20W wireless charging, equipment: Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, dual GPS, NFC, USB-C 3.2, stereo speakers, fingerprint reader, eSIM , housing: glass with metal dimensions 155.673.28.7 mm and weight 197 grams. Waterproof (IP68).

Recently, the Pixel also received 5G and VoLTE support in Poland, which was one of the Pixel’s few flaws.

Of course, there are some drawbacks as well. It loads very slowly, the processor is his Exynos repainted, and 128 GB of memory without expansion options may not be enough for everyone.

An elite group of Poland’s most profitable smartphones. They’re worth a penny!

