Australia’s capacity accelerator needs to break new ground





There is an ongoing global race to secure and control critical technologies, the workforce and capital markets that underpin their development. Any country or group of nations that succeeds will have military and strategic advantage. The Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator within the Department of Defense quietly launched on July 1, seeking to position Australia in the race.

ASCA has the right technology priorities. It aims to develop advanced technologies such as ultrasound, autonomous systems, quantum mechanics, directed energy, information warfare, and long-range fire, which are included in Pillar 2 of the AUKUS Agreement. But existing funding within DefenseUp alone could allow him to raise $3.4 billion over the next decade if he were to make new discoveries in these areas.

ASCA will need to strengthen its focus on innovation, integrate with Australia’s innovation ecosystem and attract additional capital from the private sector to achieve its goal of getting technology into the hands of Australian military personnel quickly. be.

Given that ASCA has absorbed Defense’s traditional defense innovation organization, the Defense Innovation Hub and the Next Generation Technology Fund, unlike the United States and the United Kingdom, where the functions are separate It seems that the mission is to both acquire and nurture the existing technology of disruptive innovation. This is a challenging outline, perhaps made more difficult by the fact that the accelerator resides within the defense bureaucracy.

Different skill sets and organizational cultures support the advancement of different kinds of innovation, whether or not they apply technology to their functions. A devastating and groundbreaking discovery. Or incremental innovation. Ideally, Australia would mirror her AUKUS partners and have her two separate functions: one that accelerates existing capabilities and one that fosters an ecosystem of disruptive innovation.

The government’s ASCA framework is to bring together elements of the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the US Defense Innovation Unit, and the US Strategic Capabilities Agency. Their advantage over the Department of Defense’s broader defense innovation efforts is their focus on creating disruptive and breakthrough technologies. DARPA’s high-risk, high-return strategy has changed the world with technological innovations such as the Internet, GPS, and telephony applications.

Learning lessons from these US efforts, ASCA will need to consult and engage broadly with non-traditional industries and innovators. Following the usual defensive prime may only yield incremental progress rather than breakthrough innovation. Developing a technology is not just about identifying it in the commercial world, deploying it in defense and integrating it with military systems. It requires a deep understanding of the technology landscape.

Each advanced capability constitutes a complex ecosystem that includes technology capabilities, university research, technical talent, and a defense industrial base. Case in point, Australia excels in quantum science and technology, fueled by significant investment in private research and the result of decades of cross-pollination among various stakeholders. The UK is also tackling this challenge, launching a call for innovations for defense and security accelerators. ASCA may be able to offer something similar to capture the state of innovation in Australia.

Ultimately, innovation originates primarily in industry rather than government, so ASCA must integrate with Australia’s innovation ecosystem to break new ground in defense.

If ASCA can focus more on disruptive innovation and integrate with Australia’s innovation ecosystem, it will need more funding in the future. ASCA’s annual budget of $340 million appears to be a significant amount, compared to the $408 million received by Australia’s Defense Science and Technology Group annually. But it takes years and millions of dollars to develop a technology from concept to functionality. ASCA therefore needs to supplement public funding with private capital to achieve its goals.

ASCA’s approach of pursuing all kinds of technology applications and innovations through the same capital pool also presents a mixed message for investors. Different risk profiles motivate different investors. Venture capitalists, for example, are interested in game-changing disruptive technologies, while banks and private equity are more comfortable with safer, incremental innovation. By better defining ASCA and focusing on disruptive and breakthrough technologies, investment opportunities become clearer.

Attracting private funding will also require a cultural shift in defense organizations. Partnering with venture capital and private equity could mean a new dawn for your organization. Defenders face higher levels of risk both in outlining mission requirements to selected partners and in accepting multiple failures and economic losses at a rapid pace known as failfast. You must show tolerance. This poses a significant challenge for the Department of Defense, which may be partially addressed by recruiting or seconding industry executives to ASCA roles.

It is in the national interest for ASCA to succeed. The investment of $3.4 billion in public funds is significant, but more importantly, the strategic situation requires Australia to move forward in this area. At the start gate, ASCA should be given the focus of its mission to foster disruptive innovation, engage with Australia’s innovation ecosystem and attract private capital.

