Israeli tech warriors code solution to combat online anti-Semitism





In an unprecedented collaboration between Code for Israel, a volunteer effort dedicated to Israeli high-tech activities, and Israeli technology company Final, Final employees will develop a specialized algorithm for the nonprofit Fighting Online Antisemitism (FOA). was spontaneously devised. .

An innovative algorithm that utilizes an external interface facilitated by Cyabra, an organization that coordinates content across various online platforms, enables efficient and instant monitoring of anti-Semitic expressions within the network, allowing such Enhanced ability to report and remove inappropriate posts.

The algorithm is now implemented within the FOA’s system, enabling trained volunteers to monitor, report, and eliminate nearly ten times as many instances of anti-Semitism online. This distinctive system automatically aggregates content through an external interface and leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to rate each post to determine its degree of anti-Semitic potential. To do.

Content identified as most strongly influenced by anti-Semitism was sent to FOA Israeli and International Volunteers for further investigation and then to various social media such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram with emergency calls. Prompted to report offensive content to media networks. request its deletion.

As a result of this algorithmic innovation, volunteers will have access to more posts in less time, increasing their ability to report offensive content. Ultimately, the system provides insight into the actual percentage of platforms whose content has been removed, information shared with social platforms, researchers, and the wider public.

Online anti-Semitic ‘punch cards’ used for tracking (Credit: CODE FOR ISRAEL) What is the Code for Israel?

Code for Israel has established itself as the premier technical assistance volunteer organization in Israel. The movement unites entrepreneurs, engineers, product professionals, UX/UI designers, and data enthusiasts who bring their expertise together to address critical challenges facing Israeli society.

The current effort is one of 40 additional projects aimed at solving serious social problems in areas such as health, education, welfare and the environment. Code for Israel Founder and Chairman Yasmin Lukatz said: “As a voluntary movement in Israel’s technology industry, we leverage innovative ideas emanating from Israel to help Israelis and Jews around the world. have the responsibility to

Hate and anti-Semitism have been entrenched throughout history, but today’s technology allows them to spread quickly and easily. We look forward to the opportunity to work with this outstanding group of experts, to harness this technological breakthrough for the greater good, and to meet this challenge to provide support to Israelis and Jews around the world. I am delighted. “

Fighting Online Antisemitism (FOA) is an Israel-based non-governmental organization dedicated to combating anti-Semitism through volunteer training, reporting instances of anti-Semitic content on social media, and raising awareness about the scourge of cyber-hate. It’s a government organization. Since its founding in 2020, FOA has trained over 400 international volunteers and actively monitors anti-Semitic content in multiple languages ​​across 10 major social media platforms.

“Integrating cutting-edge technology with a team of trained volunteers is the most effective way to address the problem of online anti-Semitism,” said FOA founder and CEO Tomar Aldubi. Today, the FOA’s routine surveillance activities are enhanced by incorporating advanced technology.” “Developed over three years, this new technology allows us to verify and identify online content at scale and at incredible speed. We would like to express our deepest gratitude, and we call on ”other Israeli tech companies to join the fight for Jewish lives in Israel and abroad. “

Final is widely recognized as a global leader in high-frequency trading (HFT), where technology facilitates rapid decision-making within massive databases. About 20 researchers, software engineers and technicians actively participated in the development of this product entirely on their own initiative.

Final CEO Boaz Bash said: “As an integral part of the Israeli community, we invest significant effort and resources to create a positive and tangible impact around us. We would like to thank Code for Israel for their platform, guidance and support to the movement to fight online anti-Semitism that has embarked on this common path. I did.”

