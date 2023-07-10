From the Editor: Facebook and Google Can’t Stop Our Passion for Local Journalism





Big Tech has vowed to remove Canadian news from its platform. No matter what happens, our reporters will continue to cover the stories that matter most – the stories that matter most.

Editor’s Note: A version of this column originally appeared on July 5th. Reposted here for readers who missed it.

I’ve been a journalist for a long time and remember when columns like this only existed in newspapers. If I wanted to share the article with others, I literally had to hand them a hard copy.

Looking to today, there are many ways to access the word you are reading. Many people land here by going directly to the home page of CollingwoodToday, the most trusted source of local reports in your town. Some people were intrigued when they saw the headline in the daily email newsletter and clicked.

And for many of you (up to half), your path to this web page started by visiting Google or scrolling through your Facebook feed. Both of the world’s big tech companies have directed countless readers to quality local journalism, ensuring that the important stories we cover every day reach as many eyes as possible.

Sadly for you and us, that digital gateway is about to slam. As you may already know, both Facebook and Google have announced that Canadian users will soon stop seeing Canadian headlines on their platforms. not one. That includes all of his community-produced journalism here at Collingwood Today.

Readers will not be able to find our link on Facebook, much less share it. A Google search for “Collingwood” does not return a single article for him on our website. Simply put, CollingwoodToday is disappearing from two of the internet’s most popular portals as if it never existed.

why did this happen? That’s because the Liberal Trudeau Party, determined to protect Canadian media from online giants that allegedly plagiarize Canadian content, has passed flawed legislation that will destroy far more media outlets than save them.

At Village Media, which runs CollingwoodToday, the conventional wisdom behind Bill C-18 is that Facebook and Google somehow stole our stories, and they should compensate us for that theft. I never accepted the idea. Our hometown news company born digital believes just the opposite. We believe Facebook and Google are critical to our success, helping us reach more readers, expand our audience, and share the stories that matter most: the right news as widely as possible. your neighborhood.

We want Facebook to be chock-full of hyperlocal articles. We want Google News to feature the latest headlines. See what we’ve built with pride as a result of all the traffic. A vibrant local news source staffed by talented journalists who actually live in your community. In an era of dwindling news media, this level of on-the-ground coverage is a valuable resource.

Predictably, the future of local news is suddenly in serious jeopardy because of Bill C-18. In exchange for paying for the Online News Act, Facebook and Google have pledged to completely abandon their Canadian news business. No more links. No more stocks. Also, the license agreements that some media outlets, including Village, previously had with the companies, are no longer signed.

The bottom line is that our reports will be seen by far fewer people, and as a result, our ability to continue reporting will be threatened.

The timeline is not yet clear and a lot could change in the months between now and the bill being formally enacted. In the meantime, I have one request to my loyal readers. Please continue to rely on us.

For the latest and most accurate local news and information, please continue to visit our home page as your go-to source. Even if our links disappear from social media, our goal is to continue to find ways to provide the same robust coverage that our customers have come to expect.

If you haven’t already, subscribe to our free email newsletter. It arrives in your inbox every day at 3pm. Packed with local news headlines you won’t find anywhere else.

And if you believe in the importance of community journalism and are willing to spare a few bucks a month, consider pledging your support to CollingwoodToday. Every last dollar goes to boosting local news coverage in the city you love.

I’ve said it many times before, and I’ll say it again. When done with purpose and passion, local journalism has the power to strengthen communities like no other. Day after day, reporters search for the truth, hold decision-makers accountable, showcase fascinating residents, and document local victories. Our mission is to shine a spotlight on everything the public deserves to know, the good, the bad and the ugly.

To me, that’s the real magic of local journalism. This article reminds him that each person has a stake in the community, one article at a time. that we share something in common. that we all belong.

Collingwood is definitely our place to cover issues and events that affect your daily life. Please stay in touch, especially now. We’re not going anywhere because you’re in our corner.

Michael Friscolanti is editor-in-chief of Village Media

