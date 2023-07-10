NITDA Partners with GAGE ​​for Co-Creation of Africa International Technology Expo





The National Information Technology Development Agency has announced a partnership with GAGE ​​Company in the Co-Create Africa International Exhibition. The theme of the annual Co-Create Africa International Tech Expo will be NITDA-Co-Create West Africa Tech Week.

Co-Create Africa International Tech Expo is an annual exhibition organized by The GAGE ​​Company. Over 10,000 visitors and 150 exhibitors are expected at the two-day technology show. It’s a showcase for innovative startups and the latest technology solutions locally and globally.

The GAGE ​​Company has the innovative spirit behind the GAGE ​​Awards. The award aims to celebrate digital influencers, innovators and brands who leverage the web to drive growth and impact society.

The National Information Technology Development Authority (NITDA) is committed to implementing the National Digital Economy Policy for Digital Nigeria. Their mission is to create a framework for planning, research, development, standardization, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation and regulation of information technology practices in Nigeria.

The Agency has developed a strategic roadmap and actions for 2021-2024, including seven key priority areas: development regulation, digital literacy and skills, digital transformation, digital innovation and entrepreneurship, emerging technologies, cybersecurity and promotion. It creatively implements the provisions of the NDEPS through planning. of indigenous content.

NITDA Executive Director Kashif Inuwa Abdullahi said: “Partnerships in the technology ecosystem foster job creation and fuel economic growth. Together we can unlock innovation, foster entrepreneurship and inspire prosperity.” The strategic partnership is a major effort and a major step forward in promoting Nigeria’s favorable start-up policies and placing it at the forefront of enabling innovation across the continent.

GAGE Company CEO Johnson Arnoll said that NIITDA and Co-Create Africa will work together to showcase cutting-edge advances, foster collaboration, and impact the Nigerian tech ecosystem within Africa, especially within Africa. said it will build an unprecedented platform for expanding the ECOWAS region. The partnership demonstrates a strong commitment to develop local talent, unlock growth opportunities and position Nigeria at the global technological forefront.

The exhibition will be held at the Eco Hotel Lagos in February 2024.

GAGE Company is a leading organization in the technology field. Its mission is to foster innovation and collaboration by creating platforms that drive growth and help shape the future of technology.

