Gotion HighTech and BASF Cement collaborate in battery materials science





Shanghai (Gasgoo) – On July 6, 2023, Chinese power battery supplier Gotion High-Tech signed a strategic cooperation MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with BASF. This aims to further strengthen cooperation in the field of materials science by leveraging their respective technical strengths and capabilities. According to a Gotion High-Tech press release, the two companies are jointly driving material innovation and technological advancement in the power battery field.

Photo credit: Gotion High-Tech

Under this MoU, Gotion High-Tech and BASF will expand their cooperation beyond their existing foundations, leveraging their strong core technologies to jointly develop and promote the application of related chemical materials in the field of batteries. Through deepening this cooperation, both sides hope to promote technological innovation in the battery industry and advance the field of materials science.

Dr. Jeff Lu, President and Chairman of BASF Greater China, said: The power battery industry is he one of BASF’s key focuses. BASF offers a comprehensive product portfolio for power batteries, including lightweight solutions for battery packs, battery cathode and anode chemicals, and various binders for battery cells. There is still a lot of room for cooperation between BASF and Gotion High-Tech. We hope that the two sides can continue to maintain innovative exchanges, explore new technology applications, and promote the development of the new energy vehicle battery industry.

Gotion High-Tech Chairman Li Zhen said: BASF is a global leader in chemicals and materials, while Gotion High-Tech is a technology-focused company specializing in battery R&D and production. After a century of development and iteration, battery technology is continuously improved, the market is expanding, and the global new energy vehicle industry is facing new opportunities and breakthroughs. Based on this, we believe that the cooperation space between the two sides will continue to expand in the future. Through this collaboration, we hope to carry out innovative research and cooperation in the field of materials, and jointly build an energy science system based on materials science and digital science.

