10 Great Alternatives to Google Analytics





Looking for an alternative (or addition) to Google Analytics?

Concerned about privacy?

Looking for something simpler?

Just love trying out new tools?

If so, here are 10 tools that offer good alternatives.

It may not be as robust as Google Analytics, but sometimes you need something quick and easy. All of these tools also have free trials and plans.

1. Piwik screenshots (June 2023)

Piwik (formerly known as Piwik) allows you to import your historical Google Analytics data and works as a full-service web analytics tool.

The system offers heatmaps, A/B testing, funnels and goals, session recording, and many other conversion optimization features.

We promise 100% data ownership and user privacy protection.

Users can host Piwik on their own servers if they are concerned about sensitive data, but the company also offers cloud-based hosting on servers located in Europe.

Paid advertising integrations are currently available for Google Ads, Microsoft Advertising, and Yandex Ads. Piwik also has no data limits.

Pricing for on-premises hosting products starts at $0/month for lite usage and $23/month for cloud with a free trial. With the cloud comes email support.

On-premises plans allow users to choose what features they want beyond the standard features, from $29/year for activity logs to $579/year for SAML integration. We also have additional powerful paid support subscriptions.

2. Woopra Woopra screenshot (June 2023)

Woopra is a tool that tracks a user’s entire journey through your site and provides information to your product, marketing, sales, and support teams.

It has its own custom tracking capabilities and 30+ integrations with products like Salesforce, Google Ads, Zapier, Mailchimp, and more.

You can also do real-time, on-the-fly things like sending a message to your sales Slack channel as soon as a new user signs up.

There is a free trial and a free plan with more robust plans starting at $999/month.

Contact us for a quote on your enterprise solution.

3. GoSquared screenshot (June 2023)

GoSquared offers analytics and live chat to help you increase your sales. You can see the browsing activity that brought the user to your site, and if the user gave her email address, you can also see that social girlfriend’s activity.

Pricing starts at $9/month for a starter package limited to 3 projects. The mid-tier packages are $24/month for Standard, $49/month for Pro, and $99/month for Scale packages.

New users can now receive a free e-book on the basics of web analytics.

GoSquared offers users unlimited team sharing, email reports, unlimited data retention, UTM campaign tracking and more.

Integrates with companies like Salesforce, Slack, Zapier, Twitter, Shopify, Squarespace and more.

We also have a climate-friendly email marketing tool aimed at reducing and offsetting our carbon footprint called EcoSend, which is also available with a free trial.

4. Wide-angle screenshot from wide-angle, June 2023

Wide Angle Analytics integrates with Wix, Ghost, Squarespace, WordPress, and more.

This platform supports personal data. This means that we can process certain personal information with your consent.

There are 3 levels of pricing. The Founder plan is €9.99/month, the Team plan is €29.99/month, and the Business plan is €89.99/month.

There is no set free plan, but the brand intends not to charge specific groups that promote social activism.

5. Mixpanel Mixpanel screenshot (June 2023)

Mixpanel allows you to dive deep into user behavior with live updates without using any SQL.

Current integrations include Braze, Convert, HubSpot, CallRail and more.

We have a free starter package, a growth package starting at $20/month, and an enterprise package starting at $833/month.

Eligible startups under 5 years old will receive up to $50,000 in Mixpanel credits.

6. Heap screenshot (June 2023)

Heap shows you every action taken by every user on your site and advises you on what can be improved.

Over 100 integrations available.

As a product analytics tool, Heap is designed to provide data about your products and how customers interact with them.

There are free trials, free plans, and custom-priced Growth, Pro, and Premier plans.

7. StatCounter StatCounter screenshot (June 2023)

StatCounter is a web analytics tool that can detect click fraud on paid ads. It also notifies you when important visitors return to your site.

With this tool, you can monitor the entire user journey and identify possible issues with navigation, site structure, and flow. Integrates with Google Ads to track landing page conversion rates.

We offer free trials for the Free plan, the Premium plan at $18/month, and the Premium Plus plan at $28/month.

8. Publicly screenshots (Publytics, June 2023)

Publiclytics claims to be an analytics tool for publishers, making it easy to monitor editorial teams to see which authors and categories are performing the best.

The company’s servers are hosted in Finland and Germany and boasts analytics scripts that are 45 times lighter than Google’s.

Pricing starts at €5 per month and is based on monthly pageviews.

9. Clicky screenshots (June 2023)

Clicky is a free web analytics platform that offers a Pro version at $9.99/month, a Pro Plus version at $14.99/month, a Pro Platinum version at $19.99/month, and a custom version with company quotes.

The company says its bot detection is the best in the industry and helps eliminate all referral spam that can clog your data.

It also monitors your site and alerts you if your site is down. If you like old fashioned tools, this might be for you.

Some premium features (heatmaps and uptime monitoring) are not available in lower tier plans.

Clicky also offers white label analytics.

10. Leadfeeder Leadfeeder screenshot, June 2023

Leadfeeder integrates B2B marketing and sales data, tells you what pages companies are viewing, has a CRM, and even emails you when your ideal company visits your site You can also.

It seems like a great tool to help you acquire potential customers. There are live webinars and a number of downloadable guides and e-books explaining how to get the most out of our products.

There is a free trial, as well as a free basic plan, with larger plans (for sales and marketing teams) starting at $199/month. The free plan only keeps one week’s worth of data, while the paid plans have no time limit.

Note: This product integrates with and uses Google Analytics data, so it’s not a replacement but an extension to help you narrow down the data you need.

You can access your LeadFeeder data in tools like Zapier, ZenDesk, Intercom, Google Analytics, and more using our plug and play connector or using its API.

Take-out

Google Analytics is powerful and there is no dispute about it. But what should you lose by trying one or more of these tools?

You may need to use Google Analytics, but if you don’t need that much power, find something that will save you time getting exactly the data you need.

