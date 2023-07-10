A bipartisan effort to stay ahead of rapidly advancing technology





Rep. Michelle Maldonado is trying to keep the Virginia legislature up-to-date on technology issues.

(David Kidd)

The Virginia Tech Caucus was formed to meet the growing information needs. Rookie lawmakers with backgrounds in technology and business are the driving force behind the caucuses. Governments are lagging behind as technology continues to outpace policy and regulation. In February of this year, more than a dozen Virginia legislators, aides and stakeholders met via Zoom with representatives of the Policing Project, a New York University law school group working to improve. Police Responsibility and Community Involvement. They were invited to share their views on the use of technology in law enforcement with members of the House Technology and Innovation Caucus.

“We don’t believe that policing technology is inherently good or inherently bad,” said Policing Project attorney Max Isaacs. Although police technology is seen as having many potential benefits, people have great concerns about police and technology. They are concerned about their privacy. They are concerned about stigma, misuse and many other issues. Isaacs and his colleagues continued to work on data collected by his reader for facial recognition, robotics, and automatic number plates. Advances in police technology have outpaced regulations, he said. We are seeing government agencies deploying technology before the actual rules governing its use are in place.

At the end of the allotted time, at least one participant expressed strong opposition to the technology already available to law enforcement. Michel Maldonado, the founding chairman of the caucuses, offered a more realistic view. She told her fellow legislators that she thinks the horse has moved out of the barn. It doesn’t matter if we like it or not. here. And as legislators, we should have a position on how to put these things in place, to protect the people, to protect the corporations, to protect the business. I often say that I grew up as a technology expert. Her school district is located in Northern Virginia, a densely populated area of ​​tech companies about 30 miles west of Washington, DC. Via Massachusetts, a small town in Texas, and New York City, she arrived in 1993 and majored in Latin American Studies and Spanish Literature at Barnard College. She is at Columbia University. Based in Virginia, George earned her law degree from the University of Washington, found work involved in government contracts, and eventually the Internet services she provided at AOL. Worked as a technical lawyer. After that, I switched and moved to the business side, she says. And I have always loved technology.

With his experience at AOL, Maldonado left after 10 years to start his own company, Lucencia, a leadership development and business strategy firm. What I’ve noticed, she says, is that while people are trying to be the best leaders, they’re personally struggling a lot. But they didn’t have the skill sets, guidance, or tools to deal with what they needed to deal with.

A CALL TO ACTION Maldonado never thought of running for office until three events convinced her that it was time to act. The first was the border crisis. What was particularly disturbing to me was the separation of children from their parents, she says. How did we allow this to happen? The second is the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Like everyone else, I was watching what was going on and the Hyperdivision I was watching was growing. I wondered where is the person who has the courage to stand in the middle.

And then January 6th happened. “Perhaps I am one of the people I keep asking for,” said Maldonado. But I don’t like politics either. How can we do this? I am not that person.

Encouraged by friends and realizing that her professional skills could be applied to government, she ran for state delegates two weeks before her submission deadline and won incumbent Lee Carter in the Democratic primary. He won the general election in November 2021 by defeating a congressman. After her defeat, Carter showed the world that she was fed up with politics. The job has made me miserable for the past four years, he said in a post-election statement. The constant assassination threats and harassment were devastating to my family and my health. I’ve done my part, so I’m relieved that it’s someone else’s turn next.

Del Maldonado addresses his colleagues in the House of Representatives. “We need people to have the courage to say, ‘I’m voting this way because it’s the right thing to do.

Bridging Partisan Gap As a new member of parliament, Mr. Maldonado was frustrated to learn that the partisan divide was real. Working across the aisle has provided her with some really great opportunities and accomplishments, she says.but there is [pressure] To allow you to vote in certain ways so that political parties can maintain their blocks and retain their voting rights. I understand that, but it doesn’t always give the correct result. It took time to learn the details of the legislative body, but building relationships on both sides of the aisle became a priority.

Now in his second year in office, Mr. Maldonado is often forced to put his work aside to focus on his work as an elected official. She’s still learning how to balance the two, she says. She has to work to protect the roof. And she thinks a lot of people don’t know that her elected representatives don’t get paid that much. We are paid for what is called part-time legislation. But we work all year round.

Freshman delegates choose to forgo office space and hold meetings at local restaurants and coffee shops, preferring instead to use rent money for community events, town halls and listening sessions. As of early July, the opposition for the upcoming November election has yet to be decided. In fact, she says, I work very well across parties. And people outside my party also supported me.

Filling the technology void The technology issue was an unavoidable part of Maldonado’s first season in office. In one instance, participants were divided over a controversial bill on facial recognition. All the misinformation and misconceptions about what technology is, and the anxiety about what it can do, has made it clear enough that there aren’t enough people in the House who understand technology, she says. . And it’s not a criticism. Observation. Most legislators are generalists.

Sensing the need for more tech resources in the House of Representatives, Maldonado asked around and gauged the interest of his colleagues and leadership in forming a tech caucus. New Republican Rep. Karen Greenhalg has agreed to serve as vice chair of the bipartisan group. It was a great idea, she says. Because we have people from all walks of life. There are doctors, lawyers, pharmacists, and farmers, but you can’t be an expert on everything. Caucuses can be a valuable source of information when such technical issues arise. And that’s what our Technology and Innovation Executive Board is for, to put that information out there for us to use.

Del. Greenhalgh has a business background in health and cybersecurity. Technology in healthcare is growing, she says. Privacy vulnerabilities and concerns fit perfectly into what our caucuses are working on.

Del. Maldonado strives to stay current on technological advancements. She recently met Vinton Cerf, known as the “Father of the Internet,” at an AI event hosted by the Northern Virginia Technology Council.

(David Kidd)

Make Informed Decisions During the Congress, a dozen caucus members gather in a nondescript conference room across from the Thomas Jeffersons Virginia State Capitol. In-person and out-of-session virtual meetings are almost always open and live-streamed with video, and relevant resources are available to all legislators.

Interest in the Technology Innovation Caucus Conference has continued to grow since its inception. A recent debate on facial recognition technology led to a packed conference attended by delegates, lobbyists and voters. There were probably 40 or 50 people there, but that was a lot, Maldonado said. Usually, when he holds a caucus, he gathers four people.

The information available by the High Tech Caucus has proven invaluable to delegates when drafting and voting on legislation. Vice Chairman Greenhull was quick to draw back to the days when automatic license plate readers were being discussed. She said she doesn’t think anyone in the House of Representatives has direct information. And Del Maldonado came together with both supporters and opponents to express his opinion and explain from a technical point of view why he held such an opinion. We share information, not positions. Then it will be useful for everyone.

There’s No Time To Wait This month, Del Maldonado introduces an AI technology initiative that grew out of the Tech Innovation Caucasus. The new group includes members of the Technology Caucus, industry representatives including Apple and Amazon, educators and law enforcement agencies. The goal, Maldonado said, is to first look at the use of AI in government decision-making infrastructures, processes and systems. Based on those findings, [using them] in Congress in 2024.

Since not all attendees will be able to join in person, the Zoom meeting will start in the same Richmond meeting room used by the tech gathering. The great thing is that people know that Republicans and Democrats are working on this. So no political party owns it, she says.

Del Maldonado says technology advances at the speed of light. Policies and laws move at the speed of molasses. You have to start now. now.

Virginia’s technology policy is now debated and debated by North America’s oldest elected legislative body inside a building completed in 1788.

(David Kidd)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.governing.com/policy/a-bipartisan-effort-to-get-ahead-of-fast-moving-technology

