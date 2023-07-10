The Trade Secret Gray Area in the Google-Uber Dispute | Analysis and Opinions





The infamous dispute between Google and Uber over self-driving technology is part of a series of events that contribute to the historical memory of Silicon Valley residents, tech enthusiasts and even employees of tumultuous tech-based companies. is one. This fiasco is, simply put, deeply rooted in the concept of intellectual property (IP), which determines ownership of property. That said, the type of intellectual property alleged in this lawsuit is a trade secret, an intellectual property right classified as confidential information that legally binds an authorized person to secrecy. one form.

Ultimately, Google alleged that Uber conspired to acquire self-driving truck startup Otto with its owner, former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski, to steal trade secrets from Uber (Wakabashi and Isaac, 2017). ). Lewandowski was the former head of Google’s self-driving technology experiment, Project Chauffeur, now known as Waymo. The project invested millions of dollars in research under Lewandowski’s direction. This included the purchase of assets related to self-driving technology from his independently owned hardware company (Duhigg, 2018). The dispute ended in his 2018 favor to Google by forcing Uber to transfer a 0.34% stake, equating him to a whopping US$245 million payout at press time (Bhuiyan, 2018).

Photo: Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick (left) and former Google engineer Anthony Lewandowski (right).Quoted from Forbes

Despite this, prosecutors continued to pursue Lewandowski. The judge who ultimately sentenced him to prison even noted the importance of his decision to the risk of future litigation related to trade secret theft, but a non-custodial sentence is a fine for all future. (BBC), 2020). A former Google employee pleaded guilty to one count of trade secret theft, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and agreed to pay a total of approximately $845,000 in 2020 (Harris & Colosec, 2020). He was subsequently pardoned by former President Donald Trump five months after the verdict (Carpal, 2021). Today, Lewandowski runs a blockchain-based mobile network and a commercial AI trucking service.

Photo: Uber self-driving car. Photo taken from BBC: Waymo self-driving car. Excerpt from IoT World Today

The escalation of such issues raises thought-provoking questions related to the scope of trade secret law. These can be seen as gray areas because they challenge the status quo and look at facts from different perspectives. For example, one might question how much ownership an employer has over trade secrets. Is it fair for a company to claim full ownership of the ideas built by its employees? Should funding the project constitute full ownership of the trade secret? is split up like a public company on the exchange? It does not change the fact that It is also understood that such inventions would not exist without the funding provided by Google, but it is also worth asking whether Google has the right to fully own the inventions.

Another related issue is power outages. For example, the definition of a trade secret itself deserves a closer analysis, as it can be the basis for an employer to abuse or intimidate an employee and vice versa. This is especially important for careers like software engineering that create algorithms and products for commercial purposes. Next, it’s worth asking whether the current legal definition of a trade secret encapsulates and fully covers what is needed. Does the current definition of trade secret fully embody the purpose and nature of intellectual property? In the Google v. Uber lawsuit, Lavandowski proved to have stolen approximately 14,000 files. In fact, the premise of Google’s trade secret theft case is built on this fact. Nonetheless, some experts considered the recovered files to be invaluable, and some viewed them as grounds for accusations. In another example, Mr. Levandowski threatened to quit Google several times to get his way, and often got it. Such a response might have been acceptable for a prestigious company like Google or an individual like Levandowski who could afford it, but the same holds true for smaller organizations and the less fortunate. Can you say? Currently, the only protection afforded to employers is the US Trade Secrets Defense Act, which gives companies the power to sue and prevent employees from working for competitors. . Lack of protections for employees is a big deal, as evidenced by The New Yorker, which published testimonies of employees who feared they would be threatened to leave a tech company and feared leaving. Turmoil can occur (Duhigg, 2018).

This can also be abused for talent retention purposes, resulting in less competition and possibly less innovation. Employers can retain employees and block career advancement opportunities simply by threatening employees with violating the US Trade Secret Defense Act. That said, it’s worth considering how best to do this by serving both sides without compromising the other. In other words, it’s important for companies to find the right balance between protecting their business and not depriving their employees of the overall opportunity.

In technology, only tomorrow matters.

– Anthony Lewandowski

In summary, the Google, Uber, and Levandowski lawsuits highlight three key gray areas of trade secrets, including questions related to ownership, power outages, and job retention. These gray areas could potentially be addressed by addressing discourses that inherently question these areas in relation to trade secrets, in order to eradicate temptations that could encourage exploitation and deception. must be dealt with. More importantly, action needs to be taken to provide protection to those who deserve it. In doing so, talent and innovation could flourish as they should, especially in emerging markets like the Philippines. Duhiggs Ender prompted this in his eye-opening article for The New Yorker, especially when he recalled a conversation with Lewandowski who questioned the importance of history in the world of technology. . Ultimately, the question should rather be whether it is worth burying the mistakes of the past in building the world of tomorrow.

José Miguel Francisco (Author) is a Bachelor of Business Administration major in Decision Science with a minor in Data Science and Analytics from Ateneo de Manila University. Miguel joined the Ateneo Intellectual Property Office (AIPO)’s Young He Innovator He Leadership Program (YILP) 2022 cohort.

At the time of this writing, Miguel is currently working as an Associate Analyst in Business Development under Mastercard’s LAUNCH program.

For more information about AIPO and its services, please visit www.aipo.ateneo.edu or send email to [email protected]. You can also check our Facebook and LinkedIn pages for the latest updates and announcements.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Ateneo de Manila University.

