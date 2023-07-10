Reliance, Google-backed Danzo, restructuring rumors, employees say salary will be delayed by 50% this month





Reliance Retail and Google-backed hyperlocal quick commerce company Dunzo has reportedly deferred 50% of salaries for employees at manager level and above, according to sources.

All employees at manager level and above received only 50% of their salaries in June. The rest of the companies have said they will pay later,” a source told Business Today.

Another employee confirmed that I was informed that I would receive the rest of my salary between July 15th and 25th. There are rumors of restructuring due to financial difficulties. “

In April, the quick commerce company made the difficult decision to lay off 30 percent of its workforce after securing a funding round worth $75 million from investors including Reliance Retail and Google. The move comes on the heels of the funding announcement, along with a company-wide town hall meeting where management discussed key points of the business model. As part of this shift in strategy, the company also decided to close 50% of its dark stores nationwide.

Financial records for the fiscal year 2021-22 filed with the Ministry of Enterprises reveal the company’s dire financial situation. Despite reported total revenue of ¥677 billion, the company incurred a staggering ¥5317 billion in expenses. Operating income showed improvement, reaching 54.3 billion from 25.1 billion in the previous year. However, the company’s consolidated loss totaled $464 million, double its previous year’s loss.

The company’s largest expenditure was on employee benefits, which amounted to 138 million yen. This was followed by heavy advertising spending, which saw him jump to 644 billion compared to 110 billion the year before.

Updated: July 10, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

