Here’s the exact amount I’ve earned on Google, Meta and LinkedIn





Mitchie Nguyen is a former Product Marketing Manager at Meta and Google. She quit her $196,000 job at her Meta job to launch her own creator economy startup. This is her story as told to reporter Alia Yang. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for registering!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while on the go.download the app

This narrated essay is based on a conversation between Michelle Nguyen, a former product marketing manager at Google, and Mehta, who shares the evolution of her salary over the course of her six-year career. Edited for length and clarity.

I’ve worked in the tech industry for about 6 years at companies like LinkedIn, Meta, and Google.

I studied sociology and media studies at university. I had never been in the tech or corporate world before and had no idea what I wanted to do after college.

I found it very difficult to use my sociology degree to persuade companies, especially for the role I wanted in the tech industry. We are typically looking for students majoring in Business or Computer Science.

Finally, I decided to start a club at my university called Diversatech. This is a tech consulting club where students of any major can gain experience in his Google, LinkedIn, Figma and other companies.

Within the club, I was able to stand out thanks to the side projects I worked on. It showed me that I could build something from scratch to one and ultimately helped me land a role at LinkedIn after college.

LinkedIn wasn’t the highest paying graduate recruitment offer I received. I took a pay cut in hopes that having LinkedIn on my resume would open more doors for me in the future. I think the gamble paid off as it made getting through the resume screening and interview rounds much easier. It probably helped him get an offer from Google within a year.

how much you earn working in tech

LinkedIn: Business Leadership Program, $50,981 Base Salary + $17,000 Annual Target Bonus

After graduating in 2017, I joined LinkedIn’s rotation program, the Business Leadership Program. I first worked in customer service and then in recruiting for a few months. Ultimately, this person will become the Sales Development Manager.

I was very passionate about the company and its mission, but not sales, so I wanted to try something more strategic like product marketing. So I started looking elsewhere.

Google: Associate Product Marketing Manager $91,000 base salary + 15% annual bonus target + $64,000 equity package awarded over 4 years

I joined Google’s Associate Product Marketing program where I fell in love with product marketing. When I was there, it was a two-and-a-half-year program, with the first rotation being 18 months and the second rotation being 12 months.

My first rotation was Google Cloud Global Programs and Events. I was able to travel to 10 countries in one year including Japan, Austria, Australia, Italy and Spain. We have gained a lot of experience in how to operate businesses differently within each geographic area and how to consider different cultures and norms.

During my second rotation, I joined the Privacy team as an Associate Product Marketing Manager. I love this role because it allowed me to use my background in sociology and media studies to understand how to build more responsible technology products that respect people’s privacy. It’s becoming more and more important as time goes on.

Meta: Product Marketing Manager $150,000 Base Salary + $15,000 Target Bonus + $80,000 4-Year Stock Package + $20,000 Sign-On Bonus

In 2020, Meta contacted me to join their privacy product marketing team for their new augmented and virtual reality product. I applied, successfully landed the role, and was involved in early product development. I actively negotiated salary and secured a promotion.

Shortly after joining Meta, I was surprised to receive a new promotion.

During that time, I took on a variety of roles, starting with building privacy product marketing teams for augmented and virtual reality products. It was an exciting time at the time, as VR was becoming more popular due to the pandemic and people staying at home.

I had the opportunity to work at the forefront of emerging technologies and work on some really great early product development.

Then, I decided to follow my respected coach and made an internal transfer to a new team. This role has become a personal ‘mini-MBA’ for me as I gain extensive knowledge of many aspects of the business including long-term product roadmaps, sales, and category management.

I joined Facebook in November 2020 with a base salary of $150,000. By the time I retired in June 2023, my base salary was $196,000.

Emphasis on breadth of experience, not just salary increases

A lot of people talk about salary increases as a benefit of changing jobs. But the biggest reason and motivation has always been to gain a wide range of experience.

When starting your career, it’s important to explore different roles and network at your new company. Through all these different jobs, I have developed confidence and skills from sales to product marketing. That’s why I quit my job at Meta and started my own startup in the Creator Economy.

Some people may think it’s strange to quit in a recession, but I wanted to use my knowledge and try something myself.

If my startup doesn’t work out, I can always go back to the tech industry. A combination of career changes, investments, side hustles, and a bit of luck has kept me in no rush to get back into office. So we don’t have a difficult schedule yet.

At worst, you’ll likely end up finding your next job at another tech company, but if the stars match, that won’t happen anytime soon.

It’s okay if you don’t like the first few jobs

You don’t have to get it right on your first try. Job hopping allowed me to recognize my strengths and weaknesses and change my career accordingly.

I realized my 20s was a time to explore different roles and industries. Our career spans over 40 years of his life. So I wanted to make the most of my inquisitive mind, because the later in my career, the harder I felt it would be to drop out and do something else.

The more advanced you are, the more depth and progression the company values. They want you to be able to stay long term.

In a nutshell, the biggest lesson I’ve learned from my short six-year career is to not be afraid to change and to take chances on yourself, believing that everything will work out.

If you would like to share your salary progress, please email Aria Yang ([email protected]).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/tech-salary-google-meta-linkedin-how-much-i-made-career-2023-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos