Make the most of your Google Pixel 7a savings at Best Buy with or without carrier activation





Launched just two months ago today, the 6.1-inch Pixel 7a is already heavily discounted given its status as probably the best low-cost 5G phone for Android purists and Google enthusiasts at the moment. is certain.

Of course, none of the discounts offered so far by retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy, or the search giant itself, are the massive discounts traditionally thought to be the biggest way to save big, of course. , the equivalent of a modern carrier contract, or a jump-through. Various other hoops from T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon.

Alternatively, you can go to Best Buy (online or offline) and prepay for carrier activation to get the phone’s list price down from $499 to just $394, with no other special terms ( requirements to maintain agreements with selected carriers). As far as we can tell, this is an unprecedented price cut under these kinds of circumstances, and the timing couldn’t be more exciting, starting tomorrow with Amazon’s massive Prime Day 2023 sale event officially kicking off. I have a feeling that If he turns down one wireless service provider deal for even a day, Best Buy now lets him buy the Pixel 7a at a decent $50 discount with no strings attached. At the time of this writing, the exact same deal is available on Amazon and Google’s official US online stores. Mind you, we aggressively price mid-range phones with great software support and great hardware specs… it’s even harder to win in the market you Value for money condition.

We’re talking a reasonably fluid 90Hz OLED display, two very capable rear cameras, a generous battery with relatively fast charging, and most of all, the latest Android 13 software. It’s all about the affordable Tensor G2 powerhouse that’s guaranteed to. You can stay up to date for years to come.

