Google is already testing artificial intelligence to treat patients in hospitals





Google’s Med-PalM 2 software specializes in providing complementary care to patients in non-physician settings, as well as supplementing health follow-up and monitoring. (Reuters/Dado Luvic)

Designed specifically for the healthcare setting, Google’s artificial intelligence Med-PaLM 2 is already being tested at the Mayo Clinic in the United States, specifically to expand global availability and improve patient care. Medical care and even doctors are in short supply.

According to Google, this generative language model differs from other chatbots on the market such as ChatGPT, Bing and even Bard because it was trained using a database dedicated to medical practice, not just text. .

Among the uses Google has shown for Med-PaLM is establishing a conversation with a user, allowing them to consult artificial intelligence about their health problems so that any inconvenience can be identified by a medical professional. You will be able to receive treatment at the right time. . The software is only responsible for providing medical care, but rather a rapid response tool. A definitive diagnosis continues to be made by a physician.

Artificial intelligence is currently being used as an aid in monitoring patient health to predict possible complications, and while this scenario is positive, one of the problems it raises is privacy management. The lack of should also be considered.

Med-PalM 2 is Google’s artificial intelligence dedicated to patient medical support. (capture)

As the Med-PaLM 2 software will in the future address the analysis of data provided by patients and hospital systems, concerns have been raised regarding access to information by the developer of the technology, Google. Company executives assured that all information generated during the artificial intelligence test will continue to be encrypted and thus remain in the patient’s control.

At this time, it is not established to what extent Google will be able to formally release this new artificial intelligence for free access in the US or global markets. However, the fact that it is being tested in a controlled environment is a positive sign that the generative model could be released within the next year.

A document Google is working on describing its capabilities for medical artificial intelligence shows that, at this point, there are still issues with the accuracy of the informed results that generative models can provide. provide to you

Google’s Med-PalM 2 software specializes in providing complementary care to patients in non-physician settings, as well as supplementing health follow-up and monitoring. (Reuters/Chris Hellgren)

These reports indicate that the data generated by Med-PaLM and Med-PalM2 are believed to be inaccurate and irrelevant to what physicians can provide.

However, other indicators related to specific performance of the Med-PalM2 are comparable to the performance that real-world physicians can have, such as inference evidence, consensus-supported answers, or no indication of misunderstanding. increase.

Greg Collard, Google’s senior director of research, told The Wall Street Journal that Med-PaLM 2 is still in the early stages of development and its performance still has room for improvement. He said he doesn’t think the technology is in a place where he would want to introduce it into his family’s medical process.

