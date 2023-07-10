A Venture Capital Perspective on the European InsurTech Landscape in H1 2023





“What excites you about the insurtech space right now?” This is a question we often hear from market incumbents and investors. Given the quiet VC market is currently in, across the industry, it makes sense.

The insurtech sector is also in decline. We take the opportunity to provide an industry overview every six months, leveraging the astorya.vc market intelligence tool that tracks all deals announced in European insurtechs.

There is much to learn from what is still thriving in this ecosystem and what is being built for the future of insurance innovation.

Overall decline in insurtech investment

First, let’s consider some key performance indicators (KPIs) related to investment activity. In the first half of this year, insurtech startups raised over his 370 million. However, it is a significant decrease of 48% compared to the previous year.

It is important to note that the number of announced deals reached 32 in the six months, but a similar decline. Considering the level of investment in the earlier period, it looks like we’re back on par with what we saw in 2019-2020.

Considering the two patterns currently observed in the market, let’s consider whether activity will continue to be subdued in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, startups have postponed funding rounds for some time. To save money and buy time, many companies have downsized their teams. These teams are down an average of 15% from the peak for startups announcing funding rounds in 2021.

However, funding needs cannot be delayed indefinitely and some of them will require additional capital soon. It is worth noting that this situation could potentially contribute to an increase in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity. If the startup is unable to secure a new funding round, or chooses not to do so, being acquired can be an attractive option for sustaining the business.

Meanwhile, a few investors have announced new funds over the past 18 months, but so far haven’t invested much. These investors will need to start trading in the near future to effectively utilize their funds.

But the future of insurance innovation is being built

Taking a closer look at the announced deal maturities, it’s worth noting that seed deals, which typically have less than 3 million in funding, continue to be very active. In fact, they accounted for 45% of all deals announced in the first half of the year. This demonstrates that the market is actively supporting and fostering the future of insurance innovation by providing early-stage funding to promising start-ups.

It is interesting to analyze the local dynamics of the European insurtech scene. France stands out, accounting for her 31% of all deals announced in the first half of the year, slightly higher than in previous years. The UK, on ​​the other hand, had a difficult second quarter, with only 19% of all deals, below typical levels of activity (typically between 25% and 33% of European insurtech activity). Germany maintains her No. 3 spot with 16% of rounds, in line with long-term trends. Beyond these three main startup scenes, the ‘rest of Europe’ remains thriving, contributing to a third of all announced deals.

This trend confirms that insurance innovation is spreading across Europe’s various regional ecosystems, demonstrating the growing influence and presence of insurtech start-ups across the continent.

When looking at the amount of money raised in each region’s ecosystem, the rankings are slightly different. Germany is leading, largely due to his Wefox’s hefty 102 million funding round in the second quarter, which was less than all of Germany’s insurtech investments in the same period. accounted for his 78%. The UK continues as her second largest market, but only three of her major deals account for 96% of her total investment in the market.

In contrast, France’s share was relatively small, with $30 million invested in local insurtech companies. These funding fluctuations highlight specific dynamics and key players within each market.

Overall, this indicates that many UK and German start-ups have been successful in raising larger amounts, while the French market has been primarily focused on fostering and supporting new ventures. I’m here. The distribution of investments suggests that the French ecosystem may have been more active in fostering early-stage start-ups and promoting the emergence of new players in the insurtech space.

And no vertical market is immune to insurance innovation.

Beyond maturity and geographic differences, there is another prominent trend shaping the InsurTech market. The growing presence of business-to-business (B2B) players. Nearly half of the funding rounds announced in the first half of this year were for startups focused on developing technology for incumbent insurers, such as software as a service (SaaS) and enterprise software solutions.

This trend is not confined to the InsurTech space, as other industries such as Fintech are also seeing a similar shift towards B2B players. While this trend may not come as a surprise, the data clearly shows the significant growth and importance of his B2B startups in the InsurTech space, especially since 2019.

This is consistent with the concept of the “innovator’s dilemma,” which suggests that in-house innovation can be difficult in any industry. The “make or buy” dilemma also reveals a clear pattern in which incumbents initially try to develop solutions in-house before looking to the market for off-the-shelf solutions. Additionally, in the areas of data and artificial intelligence, larger companies have the advantage of generating more accurate insights.

Therefore, rather than pursuing in-house development, companies can achieve better results by working with insurtech start-ups that are also working with their competitors. This counterintuitive approach is becoming increasingly recognized, and venture capitalists are actively supporting such joint solutions.

Startups adopting a direct-to-consumer approach announced funding rounds in the first half of this year across a range of lines of business, including property and casualty insurance (P&C), health insurance, life insurance and commercial insurance.

The insurance industry value chain was comprehensively covered by deals announced in the first half of 2023. As expected, the ‘sales’ segment continues to dominate, accounting for more than half of all transactions, a trend that has continued since the inception of insurance. Insurtech. What stands out, however, is the increased activity in the ‘product’ category, including the emergence of new technologies and ‘new risks’ for existing business areas, such as telematics in auto insurance.

The first half of the year saw heavy investment in cyber-insurtech, followed by startups focused on climate-related risks, and Coincover, which raised funds to address risks associated with digital assets.

The insurance industry still has room to apply technology and innovation

These emerging risks are not yet standardized and often lack historical data, making them a clear opportunity for insurtech companies. This will require identifying and accessing new data sets, using algorithms to make sense of the data, and ultimately, (re)insurers accurately understanding and pricing risk to be able to accept these risks.

In addition to collaboration between start-ups and incumbents, there is still plenty of room for digitalization in the insurance industry.

While the first wave of InsurTech, which focused primarily on distribution and adopted a direct-to-consumer strategy, is at a critical juncture, the insurance industry as a whole is far behind banks and other industries in terms of digitization. lagging behind. Transform.

The emerging trend of embedded insurance, while still in its infancy, could be part of the solution to address this digitalization need.

Furthermore, we cannot ignore the impact of AI, especially generative AI, which is prevalent in the market. The insurance industry has been identified as one of the sectors most likely to be most impacted by these technologies.

This relates to the industry’s pursuit of operational efficiency, where technology acts as a tool to empower employees at all levels of the value chain. Generative AI is just one example of such technology. Moreover, AI-based insurtech startups are already benefitting incumbents across Europe.

