Nike and Vibram partner on cutting-edge trail racing shoe innovation





Designed to provide exceptional speed, comfort and grip, the Nike Ultrafly Trail incorporates innovations from both Vibram and Nike. Credit: Nike.

The Nike Ultrafly Trail Shoe marks the first integration of Vibram technology into Nike trail footwear. A carbon flyplate sits between ZoomX foam and a fabric-wrapped midsole.

Meanwhile, the shoe’s outsole debuts Vibram’s Litebase technology, which is said to give trail runners a unique, lightweight and agile outsole design with award-winning Vibram Traction Lug technology and Vibram MegaGrip compound. bottom.

The two explain that this technology makes the shoe more responsive, giving runners the grip they need to conquer challenging trails in a fast and comfortable way.

Fabrizio Gamberini, Global Chief Brand Officer and President of Vibram, expressed his excitement about the partnership. “By combining Vibram’s coveted innovation with Nike’s world-class running shoes, we will grow the trail running community together.

The Nike Ultrafly Trail exemplifies our shared belief in the power of collaboration to provide athletes with trail running technology that pushes the boundaries of innovation.

Developing the Nike Ultrafly Trail required close collaboration between Nike footwear designers and Nike Trail elite athletes.

Nike and Vibram explain that leveraging the expertise of both companies has allowed their design teams to create a premium racing shoe that is customized specifically for the trail.

The pair added that the aim was to meet the unique needs of trail runners, focusing on the grip and traction they need on rough terrain.

Nike Trail Athlete Tyler Greene was the primary inspiration for the innovative design. Green tested the shoes extensively during training, covering over 1,000 miles.

According to Nike, his performance was evidenced by an astonishing back-to-back Top 5 finish in the famous 100 Mile Western States Endurance Run wearing the Nike Ultrafly Trail.

As Green shared his experience with the shoe, he said: “I’ve put this shoe to the test on rocky terrain, tough climbs, fast descents, and tough workouts.” It’s a lot of fun to watch.

The shoe will be available in limited quantities in Europe from July 27th and will be available to runners worldwide in late January.

Last month (June 2023), the Nike Explorer team and the Nike Sports Research Lab developed a new apparel technology called Aerogami. It is said to use a ventilation system that autonomously adapts to the wearer’s needs.

