Israel Innovation Authority Program Aims for Print Newspapers and Better Mail





The Israel Innovation Agency (IIA) is introducing a program aimed at driving technology leadership in three key areas: delivery technology, health technology leveraging bioconvergence technology, and technology solutions for school and campus security. announced.

With a budget of NIS 40 million, the program aims to foster collaboration between business and technology within its own regulatory sandbox, enabling businesses to operate within an adaptive and supportive regulatory framework. is.

The program’s three initiatives, in collaboration with key government agencies, provide Israeli technology companies with the opportunity to test, operate and demonstrate disruptive technologies with minimal red tape. .

What will the Israel Innovation Agency’s new program focus on?

The first effort will focus on last-mile delivery, tackling the final stages of the delivery process from the distribution center to the final destination. With the proliferation of e-commerce and home delivery services, this phase has become increasingly complex and costly. This program invites companies to develop and demonstrate door-to-door delivery solutions that optimize the transportation of packages safely and efficiently. These innovations aim to revolutionize the last mile delivery process by reducing traffic congestion, parking problems and air pollution.

A second effort revolves around bioconvergence technology in healthcare, a sector that integrates expertise from other fields such as biology and engineering, computer science, and mathematics. With a projected market size of $120 billion in 2022 and an annual growth rate of 8%, bioconvergence poses significant technical and regulatory challenges.

An Amazon package awaiting shipment (Credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)

Through its collaboration with the Ministry of Health, The IIA will facilitate the support of companies in the early stages of technology development, enable rapid entry into clinical trials in Israel and global markets, and revolutionize healthcare through advances such as organ printing. there is a possibility.

The final effort focuses on school and campus security and aims to address the growing need for advanced security measures in educational institutions around the world. With annual growth projected at 19% by 2030, the sector requires innovative technological solutions to keep students, faculty and staff safe in light of escalating violence.

“The program aims to advance Israel’s technological leadership in selected areas,” said Drol Bin, CEO of The IIA. “We will focus on areas where we believe there is significant growth potential and where we believe Israeli technology companies have a relative edge and the potential to lead the development of innovative products that change the world. I guess.”

