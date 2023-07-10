Jony Ive redesigns the 50-year-old Lynn Sondek LP12 turntable





Former Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive has given audio brand Linn’s Sondek LP12 turntable a “respectful and kind” update for its 50th anniversary.

The project represents a return to music player design for Ive, who was responsible for several generations of iPods at Apple. The designer worked on his LP12-50 turntable at his new studio LoveFrom.

Ive describes the studio’s contribution to the design as a series of “respectful and gentle” refinements that honor the evolution of turntables. The turntable has remained the same aesthetically since its introduction in 1972, but has undergone many technical upgrades.

Jony Ive and LoveFrom made subtle changes to the Linn Sondek LP12-50

The most notable aspect of Ive’s intervention is in the circular and flattened design of the primary switch and the more rounded shape of the board under the arm. Both interfaces now have a more tactile look.

The dust cover, hinges, and badging have also been tweaked, and Ive says Lin’s engineers have also developed the pedestal with a completely new manufacturing approach.

Ive explained that he had been a fan of the Lynn Brands since he visited the Lynn Brands factory south of Glasgow in his early 20s. The factory was designed by British architect Richard Rogers and is where the company manufactures all of its products.

Changes include new hinges and new badges.

“I have always had a deep love for music, and during my time leading design at Apple, I have had the incredible opportunity and privilege to design a wide variety of music players and headphones, especially the iPod, which spans several generations,” he said. Told.

“I have a special fondness for iPods on mechanical wheels, with hand-polished, laser-etched stainless steel backs and white headphones,” added Ive. “I saw in Lynn an inspiring obsession with musical fidelity and beautifully crafted products.”

Ive also said the product was “life affirming” and a “joy” to work with.

The primary button is round and flat.

The Sondek LP12 has always been fully moddable, and Lin has released 50 modular hardware upgrades for the machine, which Ive says he appreciates.

“I love the idea that after years of owning it, I can enjoy a product that is actually better than what I bought years ago,” Ive said.

Jony Ive and Marc Newson’s All-Diamond Ring Revealed

According to Linn CEO Gilad Tiefenbrun, the collaboration between Linn and LoveFrom began after Ive approached the company last year.

He added that the resulting product combines Ive’s “instantly recognizable and iconic” design language with Linteam’s innovation.

“Not only is it the best record playback performance we have ever achieved, it is also a great pleasure to see and interact with,” Tiefenbrun said.

Sondek LP12-50 is available in white or natural wood finish

The Sondek LP12 is Linn’s flagship product and was once named the most important Hi-Fi component ever sold by Hi-Fi Choice magazine reviewers.

It was invented by Tiefenbrunn’s father Ivar, who believed the turntable to be the most important component of any high-end audio system.

“My father Ivar’s Sondek LP12 turntable revolutionized the hi-fi industry,” said Tiefenbrun. “Precision engineering was used to extract more music from the grooves of vinyl records and improve the sound of any of his Hi-Fi systems, regardless of amplifier or speakers.”

Only 250 turntables will be sold

The Linn x LoveFrom LP12-50 will be released in a limited edition of 250 pieces and available in wood or white finishes.

Ive joined Apple in 1992 and is known for working closely with Steve Jobs on the design of the original iPhone, iMac and iPod. He quit the company and founded LoveFrom in 2019 with his friend Marc Newson.

The studio’s recent work includes the Charles III coronation logo and a new nose for the Red Nose Day fundraising event.

