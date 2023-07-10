FIFPRO, affiliates work to build a centralized player data management platform for the football industry





The platform accelerates players’ rights to protect, manage and control their data. A central data management system spans a player’s entire career, incorporating club, league and national team data. The system provides a comprehensive sharing hub for the professional soccer industry.

Today’s new wave of data capture technology has exposed a common problem for professional soccer players and the soccer industry. There is no common framework that allows players to secure, manage and control their data through a universal database.

The collection, access and use of data often remains hidden and inaccessible despite players’ rights under privacy laws. Under the leadership and initiative of FIFPRO and its 66 affiliates, the development of a centralized player data platform will address the need for players to control the use, application and misuse of their data in the workplace and outdoors. .

Purpose of the player data centralized management platform

For the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, similar to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, volumetric tracking collected 8 million data points per player per match. In addition, millions of player personal and performance data points are collected daily or weekly during training, club matches and personal life.

Based on the FIFPRO FIFA Player Rights Charter, which translates public privacy rights into football industry realities, the Player Data Management Platform provides players with the opportunity to access a player-centric data management system that helps them:

Centralize personal data across player careers Manage and control the application or use of personal data for specific purposes such as performance management and coaching, game operations, employment and commercial matters Create an industry-wide player-centric database Enabling Data AssuranceManagement and Protection at Work

Professional players are a highly mobile and often international workforce, requiring a centralized system to manage and control personal data. A centralized platform will therefore also help unify the currently fragmented data collection, data flows and data networks, thus overcoming the barriers that exist between clubs, leagues and national teams, to better serve players and their careers. Bring profit.

