Plastic innovation more than triples worldwide, according to report





Innovations in plastic technology have more than tripled since 2015, following legislation and policy efforts against plastic waste, according to a new report.

The latest statistics show that plastic innovation has tripled in just over five years after the enactment of international legislation such as the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Asia is considered the “world leader” in plastics innovation, with China and Japan accounting for about half of all patent applications over the past two decades. Europe ranks her second, Germany ranks top four in terms of patent filings, and the UK ranks her seventh.

Produced by the UK Patent Box Expert Government Grant, the report analyzes global patent filings over the past two decades and highlights countries that are driving innovation activity in this field. The data highlight the need for increased investment in plastics innovation in the UK to close the gap between countries. .

Earlier this month, representatives of nation-states took the first steps towards a legally-binding treaty to regulate plastics globally. The treaty is said to be the most important environmental agreement since the 2015 Paris Agreement.

UK growth potential in plastics innovation

Following the recent announcement of an additional 3.2 million investment in UKRI’s Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging (SSPP), the UK government’s largest investment in sustainable plastic packaging, the UK market has increased its influence in the sector. We are taking steps to expand.

Rubber compositions are a British technology, with over 30 areas of technology, followed by particles and flexible containers. All of these technologies aim to reduce the residue of plastic products and enable plastics to be decomposed and recycled.

In recent years, the UK government has implemented several policies aimed at improving the use and management of plastic packaging, including single-use plastic bag fees and a plastic packaging tax.

Later this year, the UK will ban a range of polluting single-use plastics. The ban is expected to have a major impact on reducing plastic waste.

“Policy initiatives alongside innovation are playing a role in reducing the impact of plastic waste around the world. Increased policy measures to curb, coupled with an increase in innovative activity on the issue, suggest that there is political and social pressure for new solutions in this area, and innovative Increased activity also suggests that this market is becoming increasingly competitive and still a developing market.

“The UK has a role to play in driving innovation in plastics. While the UK is already a world leader in implementing policies to influence consumer behavior, there is more to be done in encouraging innovation in plastics. For example, the UK has excluded plastic innovation from its 10 items.” Planning a green industrial revolution in 2020. If the UK wants to get serious about plastic innovation, it needs to have a plan.

I believe plastic production will continue, but improving how we manage plastic waste is key to achieving a circular economy and sustainability. “

