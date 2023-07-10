Canadian startups face restructuring as venture capital funding dries up





Plus: Two global SaaS companies have moved their headquarters to Calgary.

Top Stories of the Week TIPTAP and OMNIROBOTIC PURSUE Startups Rebuild After Failing to Raise Additional Funding

Burlington, Ontario-based Tiptap and Laval, Quai-based Omnirobotic are in the process of restructuring after both startups failed to secure the funding they needed to support their existing operations and obligations.

The companies are among a growing list of Canadian tech start-ups to lay off after rising interest rates and other factors have dampened investor interest in tech companies and made it difficult to secure venture capital in a recession. became the newest company in

Vantage Circle and Eventcombo to both move headquarters to Calgary and employ hundreds

Alberta’s tech industry is starving, and global SaaS companies Vantage Circle and Event Combo are betting big on Calgary with plans to hire hundreds of people there.

AI Risk: Excess, Existential Threat, or What? VCS and Technical Experts Disagree

Leading venture capitalists and top AI pundits, from Kohia’s Aidan Gomez to “AI Godfather” Jeffrey Hinton, have been working on the AI ​​explosion in recent months.

Rebecca Persson of ToughtWorks on Using Threat Models to Prevent AI Hazards

Before assessing AI predictors and approaches to regulating the technology, Parsons talked about the most important changes he’s seen in AI development over the decades.

Vector Institute Helps Kids Build Phone Teams to Expand Use of AI in Mental Health Services

Using natural language processing, KHP will continue to adapt its aggregated youth mental health datasets to the way young people speak, enabling frontline staff to provide more accurate services to young people.

LIST OF ALL STARTUPFEST AFTERPARIES HERE

Having put together a community-submitted list of all events related to the Collision conference in Toronto, the team did the same at Startupfest in Montreal, July 12-14.

Latest Funding, Acquisitions and Layoffs BC – PacifiCan invests $23M in cleantech, zero waste project (read more) CGY – GeologicAI – $20M (read more) REG – Protein Industries invests in food AI project Issued $10M offering in (Read More) TOR – Porta – $10.5M (Read More) TOR – Shakudo – $9.5M (Read More) TOR – Char Technologies – $6.6M (Read More) BetaKit Podcast Canadian Competition Commissioners Need More Than Badges and Guns

“Canadians are baffled by the lack of competition in our economy and how it affects their wallets.”

The Competition Bureau is the last line of defense in competition law enforcement in Canada. However, our system is designed to keep the line moving.

Competition Secretary Matthew Boswell will also participate to discuss the tools and powers to prevent the Canadian economy from becoming an endless chain of three companies in trench coats.

Alberta Tech is starving.

“There’s something else unique about the Calgary ecosystem…we’re hungry. We’re really, really hungry.”

James Lochrie (Thin Air Labs) and Brett Colvin (Goodlawyer) join us for an Alberta tech mood check to discuss recent elections, big fundraising news, and the value of community building.

