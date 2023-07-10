Travel Tech Show 2023: Payments and…





A panel at last week’s Travel Tech Show highlighted opportunities related to the travel business.

ETOA’s Director of Insight, Rachel Reed, led the discussion on where the outlook for the rest of the year lies and how travel technology can help capitalize on that outlook.

Reeds include Alejandro Gomez Losada Rosso, Vice President of Commercial at Horibo, David Scott, Chief Commercial Officer at Open Destinations, and Jamie Albert, Partnership Coordinator at We Travel. You have to participate.

Scott, CEO of Open Destination, shared feedback on what travel customers are worried about and helped identify areas where it needed it.

He said: “GDPR concerns have grown tremendously, and the need to transition to SaaS offerings and the availability of adequate staff continue to challenge organizations.

“How do people use, manage, and control their customer data under the GDPR? People are increasingly aware that they own their data.

“A lot of people talk about this, but how do we incorporate AI into technology in a way that really benefits our customers?

“We are concerned about the security of our data, and we think everyone else is too. We are concerned about ransomware attacks happening everywhere. matter.

“We are also focused on driving customers to the cloud and giving them the flexibility they need, but for some legacy businesses, that can be quite a daunting task.

When discussing the technological innovations that will enable telecom operators to thrive, he cited growth, expansion, retention, automation and AI, digitization, and cost-based management.

Reid asked the panelists about payment trends in the travel industry, and We Travel’s Albert said: “One of the things our report found was that travelers were asking travel organizers if they could afford to pay more in installments than they did pre-pandemic.

“We have found that four installments is actually a very common number, sometimes even more.

“We thought this was the trend to expect in 2023, and we’re still halfway through, and we’re still seeing it with the clients and companies we work with.

“Also, the clients we work with recognize that offering travelers flexibility based on the country they travel to is no longer a good thing.

“When you have travelers from other countries, they expect it to be easy and convenient for them.

When it comes to customer experience, Albert added that user experience is “everything” and that travel organizers want to be able to offer add-ons they don’t feel the need to ditch anytime soon.

Horibob said his bread and butter is “trying to get the right product to the right person at the right time.”

Gomez Losada Rosso advised that while add-ons are great for customer experience, they also offer business opportunities.

“When you think about the profit margins, there are a lot of opportunities to create a sustainable revenue-generating model for these products, as experiences offer much higher profit margins than hotels and airline tickets,” he said. .

