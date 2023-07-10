This is how a Ukrainian deep tech startup thrives in the harshest conditions





If you’re a deep tech startup, you’re putting your heart and soul into developing a complex technology, while at the same time navigating the difficult path of fundraising. It’s a rough journey with ups and downs, but you’re determined to make a name for yourself in the world.

But there is one big hurdle that sets you apart from most startups. It means that Ukraine, where you are based, has been embroiled in a devastating war over the past year and a half, and everyday conditions are grim, to say the least.

Haiqu is one of the Ukrainian deep tech startups tackling this reality. They build software that improves the performance of quantum processors. Haiqu also closed a $4 million pre-seed funding round last month.

Haiqu CTO Mykola Maksymenko tells The Recursive that working on both segments, the technology itself and funding, was no easy task.

But as Maksimenko says, every challenge is an opportunity, and Hajk has experienced this to the full.

“Travel from Ukraine was restricted, and I had no plans for a business trip or summer vacation. So I used this as an opportunity to participate in the Creative Destruction Lab accelerator online bootcamp to refine my startup idea. This is where I met my co-founder Richard Givan last year and founded Haiku,” Maksimenko explains.

When it needed to meet with investors last winter, everything was done using diesel generators or through Starlink.

“If anyone is taken aback by this, they are probably not the right people to relate to our long-term strategy. A well-known U.S. bank initially refused to open an account, citing the high risk of its founder being in Ukraine, and ironically, the bank went bankrupt just a month after the war. Note that none of the Ukrainian banks have failed,” Maksimenko said.

Mykola Maksimenko

Traveling across the country can be difficult, so what Haiqu needed to do was establish an efficient remote working culture.

“This allows us to connect with high-profile talent from around the world and reduce the risk of quantum talent, which is common for other Ukrainian startups that need to go global immediately. In areas far from the front lines and the borders of terrorist states (western and central Ukraine), frontline guards allow technicians to continue their daily work in a relatively safe environment. By enhancing Haikyu’s R&D capabilities in China, we will ensure that the country has a strong position in the field of quantum computing and will become a strategic hub for this niche,” he notes.

And deep tech startup talent definitely exists in areas such as AI, quantum computing, space technology, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering. Maksimenko himself has a background as a researcher at the Max Planck Society and the Weizmann Institute of Science, and is also head of research and development at the global consulting firm Softserve, some of whom have enlisted in the military. There may be, but most are still in the military. he contributes to the economy.

“Many of these talents also took part in a growing number of military-technical endeavors that were likely to define post-war Ukraine’s industry,” he added.

AI startup Osavul is another Ukrainian deep tech startup founded during the war. The startup, which specializes in information security, countermeasures against disinformation, and assessment of the information environment, faced various challenges in technology development.

“In the last six months, Ukraine has experienced more than 250 disinformation attacks. Russia disseminates information on various platforms and websites in closed online communities. “It’s difficult to identify a threat before it gets too big. We employ AI to solve the problem of scale,” the company said in a statement.

Furthermore, there is also the level of how these disinformation campaigns are being propagated on various platforms.

“Also noteworthy is the high level of sophistication of the disinformation campaign, including various platforms, both public (Twitter, media) and private (Telegram community), various languages, and various tactics. Access to ChatGPT and other language models is also a challenge.Before ChatGPT, it was relatively easy to identify bots in social media because content is expensive to produce. , a bot pushed similar text, and thanks to ChatGPT, we can now create high-quality, human-like posts at scale, and we already know that generative AI is applied , which makes it difficult to combat disinformation,” said Osaval’s founder.

More funding needed to pour into deep technology

With three Ukrainian venture capital firms participating in the Haiqu round, and for the investors themselves, what the country definitely needs now is more money pouring into deep tech startups.

“If a startup has no sales outside Ukraine and its core team is in Ukraine, it is now almost impossible to raise money. But more mature startups with proven traction have secured funding. Examples include airSlate, which has secured $51.5 million and is currently valued at over $1.25 billion, and Preply, which raised $50 million in Series C funding.Finmap and FuelFinance each raised $100 million. We have secured $10,000,” said Oleksiy Vichenko, founder of Digital Future VC, a Ukrainian-based venture capital firm focused on seed and early-stage investments in technology companies with Ukrainian DNA. said Mr.

Another bottleneck, according to Vicchenko, is that men cannot cross the border.

“Therefore, the mechanism for short overseas business trips for men in key positions in the company should already be streamlined today. ” added Vicchenko.

For startup founders like Maksimenko, free travel can certainly be more profitable for both startups and investors.

“Founders are often limited to video calls only due to limited travel possibilities. Offline interactions at conferences and events are clearly a more efficient way to establish connections. Some investors may be too sensitive to high risks, so it’s important to communicate clearly about the security situation in safe areas of the country, similar to Israeli startups,” he told The Recursive. Told.

Another problem that plagues Ukrainian founders, as one entrepreneur explains, is access to capital, especially when it comes to European funds.

“As for funding Ukrainian start-ups in Europe, I can say that it is completely non-existent. I pitched to houses and funds, but I did not find any PR or dialogue help here, we procured two European products with the proceeds from the Ukrainian product, but the income itself was in a precarious situation. I don’t know what else to add, I would be open to dialogue, but keep in mind that Ukraine has a large number of projects and talented IT teams seeking opportunities within the EU. Denis Dmitrov, co-founder of electronic toll collection platform eTOLLs, told The Recursive.

According to Dmitrov, the company faces additional challenges when it comes to hiring Ukrainian IT talent.

“One thing I have definitely run into many times is that there is an unspoken rule not to hire Ukrainians who are physically in a ‘disadvantageous’ area. On behalf of my team, I would say we will persevere and win. And our players are doing so great that I’m so proud of them. I would be happy if there was some change on the funding side,” Dmitrov told Recursive.

At the same time, the country needs to actively improve its investment climate, said Dmitry Zarahovic, managing partner of online payment portal UAPAY and fintech startup IGAMA.

“Under certain conditions, various government programs and initiatives like Diia.City aim to support startups and attract investment. , will improve the funding possibilities and accelerate the development of deep tech startups,” he told The Recursive.

Overall, Ukraine’s potential for producing innovative deep-tech startups could boost post-war economic development and attract IT professionals to the country, Maksimenko said.

“Seeing the daily bravery and sacrifice of our family and friends fighting on the front lines, we have achieved outstanding results and ensured the return of these people to a modern and forward-looking country. Deep technology could provide a huge boost to the post-war economy,” he concluded.

