Could the construction industry be disrupted?





In 1910, French artist Vilmar created a series of illustrations imagining life in the year 2000. In one of his paintings, an architect sits in a booth pushing buttons on a console and operating a series of machines operating among the wreckage of regular construction. site. Various machines cut, shape, lift and place stone blocks to build a house. His projector has no human workers and is obsolete due to mechanization.

But Mr. Wilmar’s vision didn’t work. On the contrary, industry observers have routinely ridiculed the construction industry for its lack of technical sophistication, labeling it as outdated and lagging behind more advanced and purposeful industries such as manufacturing. I was.

This story has been told many times. In response to the post-World War II housing boom, the editors of Fortune magazine published an article in 1947 entitled “Forgotten Industrial Capitalism,” in which they described the feudal character of residential architecture and the picayune scale. ridiculed. In 2006, Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor John Fernandez summed up the conventional wisdom by writing: The construction industry is widely believed to be the slowest adopter of proven, scientifically sound innovations of an industry of this size. Ten years later, McKinsey consultants still blame limited productivity gains on poor project management and underinvestment in skills development, R&D and innovation kept doing. In early 2023, University of Chicago economists Austan Goolsby and Chad Silverson published a paper titled “The Strange and Horrifying Path of Productivity in the U.S. Construction Sector,” in which they found aggregate data It concluded that the sector’s productivity declined significantly over decades.

Anecdotes about change opponents paint a similar picture. Throughout the ages, workers have frowned upon the introduction of new machinery to construction sites, fearing that labor saving would exacerbate the industry’s inherent insecurity. Carpenter Joseph Emanuelo remembers the first time he encountered an electric circular saw. A man picked up a skillsaw on the roof of a building and threw it down. He said, “I’m going to cut it by hand because the saw is too fast.” The reluctance to embrace innovation extended to contractors’ offices. In 1983, when John Toch, a recent engineering graduate, purchased an expensive mainframe computer for a multigenerational family-owned general contractor, his father muttered at the bulky item. , “When such a silly thing can stack bricks, you’ll know how to learn to use it.”

But it’s easy to overstate the level of resistance. In 1993, a researcher interviewed traders about their attitudes towards innovation. With few exceptions, they welcomed new tools that made their work safer and less physically demanding, and for the most part pride in increased production outweighed fear of evacuation. In general, construction adopts a pace of change that is evolutionary rather than revolutionary.

But not everyone wants it to stay that way. Vilmar has modern advocates who continue to envision a future in which construction is fully mechanized on the horizon. A 2019 report from tech market intelligence firm Tractica declared the construction industry ripe for collapse due to its history of technological underdevelopment and predicted that construction robot purchases would increase tenfold by 2025. ing. Built Robotics Vice President Gaurav Kikani suggests: Robotics will explode, replacing eight-hour workdays with 24-hour automated activities. A recent global survey found that 81% of the construction industry plans to increase its adoption or use of robotics and automation over the next decade. In a 2020 report, futurists at McKinsey & Company predict that 45% of industry value chains will move away from traditional processes over the next 15 years.

But optimists and pessimists alike are puzzled as to why some technologies have taken hold in the industry, often resulting in significant productivity gains, and why others, such as field robots, have taken hold. Is technology not? Understanding this can help construction companies, and those providing investments to construction companies, predict which investments will be profitable and which will end up as dust curiosities. .

Why certain technologies don’t take hold

Many of the inventions that trade papers hold their breath and promote are still on the fringes of the industry. His state-of-the-art six-axis articulated robot may have revolutionized the automotive industry, but its stationery nature doesn’t work on construction sites. Robots that are immobile and unable to adapt to the rough terrain and multi-storey nature of building projects are functionally useless. Autonomous earthmoving machines can dig and prepare foundations. The robot can do simple layouts. The drone can navigate the site and record daily progress. Exoskeletons make lifting heavy objects easier, and YouTube videos show off the wonders of 3D printing. However, many of these advances are still novel, available only to a few companies with the resources and inclination to experiment with equipment and systems that have not been consistently proven to be of quality or cost-effectiveness.

People think robots are intelligent. “They’re getting better, but they’re still pretty stupid,” says Jeremy Hadall, chief engineer for robotics and automation at the UK’s Center for Manufacturing Technology. Robots are playing an important role in increasing productivity in the construction industry, but we need to be realistic about what robots can do. Will we have fully automated robotic construction sites within a decade?No, similarly, Erin Bradner, director of robotics at the Autodesk Robotics Lab, said the current level of sophistication of collaborative robots is overstated. It suggests that it may have been A cobot stops when it encounters an obstacle, but you don’t want your project to stop every time a person sneezes. Reza Akabian, an engineering professor at San Diego State University, received a $691,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study robotics in construction. Currently and for the foreseeable future, robotics in general, and construction robotics in particular, is far from ready for robots to replace human workers, argues Akabian.

The reluctance to embrace new technology isn’t just the irritability and retrograde attitude of industry players. Robots and other forms of automation are expensive and take a long time to provide a satisfactory return on capital. Given the decentralized nature of the industry and the dominance of small businesses, few owners have the financial ability to buy expensive tools that will only pay off in the very long term. And while big general contractors may have more cash on hand, most of their workforce is employed by subcontractors. There is little incentive for one well-capitalized company to invest in technology that will ultimately benefit another small business.

Finally, companies in other industries have traditionally invested capital in automation and expensive new procedures to reduce rising labor costs. Unfortunately, construction company executives have launched a campaign to undermine the union sector in many parts of the country by misclassifying employees as independent contractors, providing cash compensation, and lowering wages and safety standards. I discovered that there is an easier way to reduce labor costs for success. If the labor itself is not very expensive, there is little incentive to purchase robots as a replacement for expensive labor.

construction digital transformation

Yet the digital revolution of the 21st century has driven construction, especially building functions and project management systems. Building Information Modeling (BIM), the software process that converts traditional blueprints into digital images, is the art of reconciling traditionally siled products from different design disciplines—architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering. We’ve introduced key elements to enable management teams to: Basically the project he builds twice. The first is run virtually on desktops and tablets in the office, and the second using real workers and materials in the field. Jeff Gouveia, Executive Vice President of Suffolk Construction, explained his pre-BIM working style in an interview: Prior to modeling, adjustments were made using Wright’s table overlaid with a piece of clear plastic. On top of the 2D drawing he laid the 2D drawing. I got them right, taped them to the corners, made sure they were the right scale, then started avoiding collisions where pieces of ducts and pipes would plug into columns and beams. Modeling allows you to pre-visualize the entire development from field work to hardware completion.

Modeling has the potential to reduce total construction costs, but it requires up-front investments on a scale available only to large general contractors and a few elite subcontractors who can afford the software, and above all advanced It is necessary to hire and train staff with high computer literacy. . Institutional owners, such as universities and hospitals, who expect their projects to last decades, pay the initial cost of modeling more than developers, who tend to focus on profits just to survive guarantees and short-term reversal goals. more likely to be accepted.

BIM initially involved only experts, but later modeling narrowed down to field workers, providing suggestions and critiques of the design as it unfolded. Gouveia describes the transition of standard tasks such as placing plumbing and electrical pipe sleeving on concrete floorboards. I used to have a drawing spread out and the wind was blowing and I had rebar on one side and bricks on the other side trying to hold it down. Then scale it and use tape. Okay, someone got a laptop, a tablet, an iPad. The model was on the floor. A layout that previously probably took him five hours was completed in just 90 minutes.

Although currently limited to large projects, digitization and modeling will continue to permeate the industry. His $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (ILJA) for 2021 includes his $100 million in advanced digital construction management systems and related technologies. The bill’s wording is vague, but the funding is expected to support advanced digital management tools, 3D modeling, drone visualization and data analytics. In 2016, public projects in the UK mandated his use of BIM, and the National Institute for Building Science (NIBS) hosted a conference to review his adoption of BIM standards in the US in early 2021. Modeling has been extended beyond 3D to include 4D. (Schedule), 5D (Cost) and even 6D (Facilities Management).

In the field, foremen have company-issued tablets as part of their toolkit so they can send plans and changes instantly. A reliable old gang box that housed tools that workers could store overnight was equipped with Wi-Fi, a printer, and a flat screen for electronic display of the latest factory drawings mounted on the underside of the lid. became. Most union training programs incorporate CAD and BIM into their curricula. Young new entrants with diverse demographics and socioeconomic backgrounds may be able to turn their home computer expertise into modeling proficiency in the field. John Totch said in an interview that we always need mechanics to put things together. But future mechanics will also be video game rep.

While Wilmar’s vision may now seem like science fiction, it has taken steady if not dramatic steps to transform the industry. Far fewer workers are needed to build a skyscraper than it was 10 or 20 years ago. Tools and materials are constantly being upgraded, and BIM represents a new and better way to design and build projects. But in an industry that remains fundamentally decentralized, drastic change is unlikely. Only the upper echelons of the contracting community can invest in innovative technology. In the near future, the vast majority of small and medium-sized subcontractors and trade workers will adjust and adapt rather than be confused.

This article is adapted from the author’s book The Way We Build: Restoring Dignity to Construction Work. This is the first part of his two-part series.

