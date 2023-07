Emirates Group’s Innovation Majlis showcases next-generation technology solutions

“The Emirates Group has always been a pioneer in the aviation industry, and innovation is the cornerstone of our core values, culture and mindset,” said Sheikh Ahmed. Equipped with the latest tools and technologies, his Innovation Majlis is designed to enable employees to explore new horizons, discover innovative solutions and drive the future of aviation. This will allow our partners, top technology companies and associations to come together in one space to address the major challenges impacting the industry today.

Innovation Majilis is gaining attention following the launch of Sara, the world’s first check-in robot assistant, and the first ForsaTEK, an event that brings together startup programs.

Autonomous Mobile Manipulator: Developed by Dubai Future Labs for picking and placing objects from shelves, boxes and tabletops as well as delivering orders.

AI-enabled wearable glasses for AR experiences: transforming how users perceive and interact with other people, products, and services.

Haptic Gloves for Natural XR Interaction: Enable touch interactions in virtual reality and feel the weight, vibration and resistance of virtual objects.

3D Holographic Display with Generative AI: Enhances the interaction experience with digital signage by providing advanced conversational capabilities through natural language processing.

Automatic Wireless Charging: Next Generation Using Infrared Technology to Autonomously Charge Devices from a Distance

3D Printing Solutions: Exploring Next-Generation Printers Capable of Handling a Wider Range of Materials to Bring Additive Manufacturing Capabilities to New Fields

Optimized Video Conferencing: All-in-one device offering advanced sensors and environment optimization technology for video communication

Next Generation Water Filtration: Reverse Osmosis Membrane and Carbon Filtration Purification System that Turns Any Tap Water into Mineral Water

The Emirates Group and Dubai Future Foundation have entered into a significant partnership to launch the Emirates Center of Excellence for Aviation Robotics (ECEAR). Earlier this year, Emirates announced that it would dedicate US$200 million to fund research and development initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of fossil fuels in commercial aircraft.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/business/aviation/emirates-groups-innovation-majlis-to-showcase-next-gen-tech-solutions-1.96883201 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos