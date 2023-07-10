A Simple Guide to Creating Accessible Microsoft and Google Docs





Founder and CEO of Equally AI.

As digital technology advances at a breakneck pace, so does the importance of creating content that works for everyone. Unfortunately, many documents shared online are still largely inaccessible to people with disabilities. This demonstrates a general lack of knowledge about document accessibility among Internet users.

In this article, we’ll share some best practices to help everyone create more accessible documents in Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace programs, regardless of technical skill.

General best practices for making documents accessible

The easiest way to make any document accessible is to use accessible templates from the start. Here are some basic accessibility guidelines that you should follow whether you create your document using a Microsoft program or a Google program:

1. Use built-in features to organize the layout and structure of your document.

Both word processing and presentation software have headings and styles built in, so using them to structure your content is highly recommended. Do not use the hyphen or dash key (-) to create the list. Screen readers simply say “dash” and can confuse screen reader users.

Instead, use the built-in list structure to organize your content into easy-to-read blocks. While Google Docs offers bulleted, numbered, and checklist styles for creating lists, Word offers a bit more extensive options, including multi-level lists.

Formatting styles such as bold, italic, and underline do not convey meaning to assistive technology. For greater accessibility, divide your content using predefined heading tags (H1, H2, H3, etc.). This allows both sighted and screen reader users to quickly find the information they need within the content.

2. Use the table correctly.

The use of tables in documents can cause accessibility issues for assistive technology users. Screen readers typically read the contents of a document from top to bottom, left to right. Tables disrupt this linear reading order and make it difficult for screen users to access meaningful information.

If you need to use the table in Word or Docs, add a column header row to identify the information in each column and help screen readers understand the structure of the table. You can also use the Table Properties option to adjust the reading order to suit your visual layout. This makes it easier for screen reader users to navigate and understand the contents of the table.

3. Select colors to be accessible.

If you use color in your document, include additional cues to help the reader understand the content even if the color is removed, and provide strong contrast between the text and background color. This is beneficial for everyone, but especially important for people with low vision or color blindness.

The WCAG 2.1 standard is 4.5:1 for normal text (at least 12 points) and 3:1 for large text (at least 18 points). However, if the text color is black on a white background, there is no need to worry about it.

4. Add alt text to images and multimedia content.

All images in your document must contain alternate (alt) text that accurately describes them. This is necessary to provide context and meaning to screen reader users who cannot see the image. This is also good practice, as the alt text will remain intact when the document is converted to a PDF file.

Video and audio files in your presentation should also be captioned so that people with hearing impairments can understand the content. PowerPoint has built-in options for adding alt text and closed captions, but for slides, you must manually add alt text and captions in the Notes section of the relevant slide.

5. Use accessible font formats.

Always use accessible fonts that are easy to read for all readers, especially those with visual impairments, low vision, or cognitive disabilities. We recommend using sans-serif fonts such as Arial, Calibri, and Verdana as they are easy to read and read.

Spreadsheet accessibility tips

Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets offer similar accessibility features in terms of layout and structure. Both programs let you add headings, organize content using sheet tabs, insert comments, and more. Here are some important guidelines for making your spreadsheets more accessible.

1. Use proper cell formatting.

Choose the appropriate data type for each cell, such as date, currency, or percentage, and ensure that the cells have a consistent structure with uniform borders and placement. Use a high-contrast combination when applying cell shading so that all users can easily read and interpret the contents of the table.

2. Provide clear column and row headers.

Screen readers use header information to identify rows and columns in data tables. Be sure to provide clear headers that clearly describe the relationship between each cell and its header. This makes it easier for screen reader users to navigate the table.

3. Don’t use watermarks to add important background information.

Using watermarks to add instructions or additional information to an Excel sheet creates accessibility issues for screen reader users. Watermarks are floating objects and cannot be accessed by screen readers. Best practice is to include additional information in the first cell of the sheet (cell A1). This makes it easily accessible and understandable for all users, including those with disabilities.

4. Do not use merged or split cells in data tables.

Tables with merged or split cells cannot be accessed. This is because screen readers need to be able to know which column header corresponds to which cell in order to understand the table. Instead, use the Freeze or Freeze Pane functions to lock rows or columns in place so they remain visible as you scroll through the rest of the table.

Conclusion

Keep in mind that accessibility is an ongoing process, and it’s important to review and update your documentation regularly to keep it accessible over time. Microsoft Program Accessibility Checker helps you find potential accessibility issues in your document templates and provide suggestions for improvement.

Accessibility optimization not only reduces the potential risk of litigation, it also presents unique business opportunities. By creating accessible documentation, you can reach a wider audience, increase user engagement, and enhance your brand’s reputation as an inclusive and socially responsible organization.

