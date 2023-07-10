20 Business Metrics That Tell Tech Leaders A Lot





Focusing on metrics specific to a technology team’s day-to-day operations is essential, but technology initiatives can have a significant impact on a company, so CIOs and CTOs should focus on productivity, customer and employee satisfaction. We should also look to broader data on return on investment. All these results. This applies not only to companies that offer technology products and services, but also to companies whose technology teams work primarily to support internal initiatives.

It’s a well-known adage that you can’t manage what you don’t measure. With this in mind, 20 members of the Forbes Technology Council discuss the business metrics that guide his CIO and his CTO as they work to continuously improve their technology efforts and outcomes.

1. Client ROI from technology solutions

We believe maximizing the return on investment from our clients’ technology should be our number one focus. This metric helps us analyze how effectively our clients are accepting and utilizing our technology solutions. This is a compelling approach as it allows our clients to not only invest in technology, but realize its full potential. In return, it guides our efforts to deliver bespoke solutions, resulting in stronger partnerships. – Dharmesh Acharya, Radixweb

2. Net Promoter Score

Net Promoter Score is a measure of how much users love your product, which makes it a good product. Revenue is the most important business metric. However, CTOs often cannot be solely responsible for meeting sales targets. But in line with the company’s overall strategy, you can definitely lead a department that builds great products that solve problems and make users happy. – Maya Mandel, Helios

3. Time Spent on Bugs vs. Time Spent on Product Development

The CTO does not need to be actively involved in ticketing minor fixes, but should receive reports from the project manager detailing how the team is spending their time. Bugs are bound to happen in any app, but if your team spends more time filling holes than building something, you may need to rethink how you design your project. – Lewis Wynn Jones, ThinkData Works

4. Downtime

Customers expect load times of 3 seconds or less, but exceeding that leads to frustration and risks losing business. Outages are no longer acceptable, especially for mission-critical applications. Expectations for speed and reliability are high, and your business will be measured by how well it performs. – Josh Dunham, Reveel

5. Online Application Availability

Online application availability is a key metric tracked by CIOs and CTOs. OAA measures the availability of online applications critical to providing customers with a seamless digital experience. By monitoring the OAA over time, organizations can ensure that their customers have access to all the online applications they need when they need it most. – Mark Fisher, Dogtown Media LLC

6. Average resolution time

Mean Resolution Time measures the average time it takes to resolve a technology problem or incident. This metric is useful because it reflects the efficiency of an organization’s IT operations and support. A high MTTR indicates prolonged system downtime, which can lead to lost productivity, customer dissatisfaction, and revenue impact. – Sherry Brunswick, Space Foundation

7. Compliance with SLAs

A key metric for CIOs and CTOs is service level agreement compliance. It measures how well an IT department meets service levels agreed with internal or external stakeholders. This includes metrics such as response time, resolution time, system uptime and performance goals. Ensuring high SLA compliance is essential to maintaining customer satisfaction and meeting contractual obligations. – Hadi Ganjinh, Super Energy Corp.

8. Use of SaaS Licenses

Every CIO or CTO should track Software as a Service license usage. Many employees request licenses for apps they use only once or never (just in case they need them). Each additional license adds cost, but the savings are often directly reflected in your bottom line. Turning off unused licenses allows businesses to gain additional budget without impacting operations. – Lior Yaari, Grip Security

9. Acceptance rate

CTOs should focus on adoption rates. A number of intermediate metrics such as uptime, mean resolution time, bug rate, etc. should eventually be adopted as these reflect the maintenance of required technical requirements. Adoption is a great business metric to track to reach your end goals like reducing friction, building trust, and creating seamless and reliable experiences that meet customer needs. – Ryan Barone, RentRedi

10. Innovation to business value

The innovation to business value ratio compares the amount of new technology being actively used and the rate of increase in business value. A low business value ratio can indicate a mismatch between technology efforts and business needs. Armed with this information, CIOs can ensure that their innovations are driving real business value, not just shiny objects. – Mike Walker, Microsoft

11. RTB specific resources

Focus should be placed on the proportion of resources devoted to business operations out of the overall R&D budget. Too much resource spent on RTB presents a potential quality concern and leaves less resource for innovation. To focus on innovation, you need to spend less resources on RTB. Artificial intelligence can be an important tool for reducing RTB efforts and expenditures. Another area of ​​focus is the effort expended on internal tools. – Viren Gupta, Box

12. Customer churn rate

Customer churn rate measures the rate at which customers quit using your company’s services. A high churn rate indicates dissatisfaction and impacts revenue and growth. Customer churn rate highlights product issues, customer experience, and retention efforts, so it’s important for the CTO to focus on it. – Richard Lebowitz, LeanDNA

13. The impact of technology on revenue

Technology leaders must focus on revenue impact. Technology investments, whether in the form of customer contact centers or commercial operations, have the opportunity to drive front office revenue. As a CIO or CTO, you need to think about technology investments in your business from a revenue-generating perspective. This is one business metric many CIOs or CTOs lack. —Kevin Parikh, Avasant

14. Customer Acquisition Costs

Customer acquisition cost is an important metric for CIOs and CTOs. Calculate the cost of acquiring new customers and help assess marketing effectiveness, return on investment, scalability and competitiveness. Monitoring CAC allows for better resource allocation and optimization of marketing strategies, ensuring sustainable growth. – Neelima Mangal, Spectrum North

15. Implementation frequency

Deployment frequency is an important metric for organizations. A lower number usually indicates a problem with the entire company, not just the engineering team. Higher deployment frequency indicates a stronger automation pipeline. good development practices. A well-constructed, loosely coupled architecture. And an empowered engineering team, all of this enhances the company culture and his ROI. – Simana Paul, SumUp

16. Cycle time

Cycle time is the best information for the CIO or CTO’s chosen business metrics. It helps with decision-making, the time it takes to solve problems, and the speed of innovation. In the tech industry, we always move as fast as we can, so some teams don’t see cycle time as a necessary metric. But to improve efficiency and deliver value to customers, it’s important to have a quantitative measure. – Chet Kapoor, DataStax

17. Employee Net Promoter Score

The Employee Net Promoter Score measures employee satisfaction, engagement, and loyalty through simple questions such as: On a scale of 0 to 10, how likely are you to recommend this company as a place to work? A high eNPS indicates a positive work culture, and high employee retention and productivity; A low value indicates a problem that requires attention. – Dr. Vivek Bhandari, Power Ledger

18. Percentage of projects delivered on time and within budget

Tracking the percentage of projects delivered on time and within budget helps us to provide our clients with superior solutions at competitive rates and healthy profit margins. Higher percentages increase overall satisfaction of the delivery team. Providing accurate estimates builds confidence and well-being and promotes a work environment that supports a healthy work-life balance. – Przemek Szleter, DAC.digital

19. Secured debt

CIOs and CTOs need to track security debt. Just as we work diligently to reduce financial debt, we must do the same for software security. Without frequent testing and staying on top of a company’s security debt, unaddressed vulnerabilities accumulate and become harder to mitigate over time. . – Chris Wysopal, Veracode

20. Levels of Shadow IT

Shadow IT refers to IT systems, solutions, software, and services used within an enterprise without the organization’s explicit approval. While this can lead to innovation and agility, it also comes with potential risks such as security issues, data loss and compliance violations. A high level of Shadow IT may indicate that official IT resources are not meeting your needs. – Andrés Zunino, Zircontec

