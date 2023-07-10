Canada Releases First-Ever Tech Talent Strategy





Published July 10, 2023 at 8am EDT

On June 27th, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced the steps the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada (IRCC) will take to attract global tech talent to Canada.

These measures are called Canada’s Tech Talent Strategy.

These technical measures include:

New flow of innovation under IMP

IRCC develops new innovation streams under the IMP to address labor shortages in key technical jobs and to attract highly talented engineers to expand Canada’s talent base are planning to

Commencement is scheduled by the end of 2023. The stream will be exempt from the Labor Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) process to help employers and workers support Canada’s high-tech industry priorities.

IRCC is considering two options.

Employer-specific work permits of up to five years for workers destined to work for companies recognized by the Government of Canada as contributing to industrial innovation goals For highly skilled workers in certain high-demand occupations Grant open work permits for up to five years

Attracting digital nomads

The IRCC also plans to work with public and private partners to determine whether additional policies to attract digital nomads would be beneficial to Canada, and promote Canada as a destination for digital nomads.

Under Canada’s current immigration law, digital nomads are limited to staying in Canada for up to six months when working remotely for a foreign employer. IRCC hopes these digital nomads will remain in Canada and seek employment opportunities with Canadian employers.

Improving existing technical programs

IRCC is improving existing Canadian programs that benefit high-skilled technical workers.

The Global Skills Strategy is designed to give Canadian employers rapid access to highly skilled foreign talent. Global Skills Strategy work permit application processing times have returned to normal pre-pandemic processing times. In addition, the Canadian Employment and Social Development (ESDC) has met the two week criteria for processing the Global Talent Stream LMIA and IRCC has met his two week criteria for work permit applications.

The Startup Visa provides a pathway to permanent residency for foreign entrepreneurs who have received support for startups from designated Canadian venture capital funds, angel investor organizations, or business incubators.

The program allocated more slots as a step to address long wait times for applicants. In addition, this means that the target has tripled the number of permanent residents expected in the federal corporate category in 2023 and expected to increase in 2024 and 2025.

Recognizing the long waiting times for applications due to interest in the SUV program, the IRCC has changed the temporary work permit option for SUV applicants to allow them to apply for an open work permit for up to three years instead of one year. increase. This permission restricts them from working only for their startup.

Work permits will be available to each member of the Entrepreneurial Team, but currently can only be applied for by team members who are essential and urgently needed in Canada.

Finally, the IRCC will also prioritize applications supported by committed capital or approved by business incubators to move to the forefront of processing.

Work Permit for H1-B Professional Visa Holders

Thousands of people working in high-tech are employed by companies with large operations in both Canada and the United States, and those working in the United States often have H1-B professional visas. .

As of July 16, US H1-B professional visa holders and their accompanying family members are eligible to come to Canada. These applicants are granted work permits valid for up to three years and can work for almost any employer across Canada. Spouses and dependents will also be able to apply for temporary resident visas with work and study permits if required.

This measure is valid for one year or until the IRCC receives 10,000 applications. Only the individual applicant is counted in this number, not the accompanying family members.

Other Ways to Immigrate to Canada as a Technology Worker

In addition to Tech Talent Strategy programs such as the Global Talent Stream and H1-B professional visas, there are also work permit and immigration programs specifically for foreign skilled workers.

Express Entry Category Lottery

At the end of May, Sean Fraser announced that he would begin a category-based lottery for Express Entry candidates. IRCC gives priority to express his entry candidates with good French language proficiency or work experience in the following areas:

Healthcare Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Trade, such as carpenters, plumbers and contractors Transportation Agriculture and agrifood

With more than 24 STEM occupations eligible for category-based draws, Statistics Canada released a report that there will be a skills gap in Canada’s STEM workforce by the end of 2022.

On July 5th, the first-ever category-based lottery for STEM professionals took place. 500 applicants for STEM professions have been sent invitations to apply (ITA) for permanent residency.

In the category-based Express Entry Lottery, the IRCC invites qualified, highly ranked candidates in specific categories who can help achieve specific economic goals and fill vacancies in the Canadian labor and job market. These drawings are in addition to other forms of Express Entry drawings.

Candidates in the Express Entry pool are ranked using a point-based system called the Composite Ranking System (CRS). The system ranks candidates based on age, education, language skills, work experience, and more. Even if a candidate falls into the target category, they must meet a minimum IRCC CRS score in order to change to receive her ITA in a particular category. draw.

Technology State Candidate Program Flow

The Provincial Candidate Program (PNP) allows states and territories to create their own immigration pathways based on their labor market and economic goals. States and territories nominate skilled foreign workers for immigration to their states through the PNP.

Some states have special streams dedicated to tech industry workers.

The Alberta Accelerated Tech Pathway is a priority entry program for technical professionals enrolled in the Express Entry system. If the candidate is currently working or has a qualifying technical position offer from an employer in the Alberta tech industry, they can begin the application process based on this expedited pathway.

British Columbia PNP Tech was formed in 2017 in response to the rapidly growing demand for talent in BC’s technology sector. This program has been made permanent in 2021. The program issues weekly invitations to eligible candidates with active vacancies in any of 29 qualified technical positions. Job openings must be full-time, have a qualified employer in-state, and he must have a term of at least one year.

Quebec’s expedited processing stream

Employers in Quebec can hire temporary foreign skilled workers for certain eligible occupations through the expedited processing stream. This stream allows the employer to benefit from the waiver of some of the requirements normally required under her LMIA.

Quebec’s list of promoted occupations includes all categories of occupations covered by the Temporary Foreign Workers Program (TFWP). Many of these occupations are in the technology industry.

