The Death of Local Newspapers and the Rise of “News Deserts”





For hundreds of years, local newspapers have been an important source of information, accountability, and community for millions of Americans. Over the past two decades, however, the industry has faced a series of life-threatening challenges that have left many regions without reliable local news coverage.

More than 360 newspapers will close from the end of 2019 to the end of May 2022, according to a report from the Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism, Media, and Integrated Marketing Communications, with the U.S. dropping four newspapers since 2005. It is said that more than one-third was lost. The study found that 70 million inhabitants, or one-fifth of the country’s population, live in areas where there is no local news outlet or have only one local news outlet and are I live in an endangered area because access to

These areas are called ‘new deserts’ and have serious implications for self-government and society. Studies show that communities without local news experience lower voter participation, more corruption, more prevalent misinformation, worsening political polarization, and loss of trust in the media. Local news plays an important role in informing the public about public health, education, public safety, local politics and other issues that affect everyday life.

Trending tech news to know this week July 4 How some local newspapers are fighting back

The decline of local newspapers has been driven by multiple factors, notably the loss of advertising revenue to online platforms such as Facebook and Google, and hedge funds and private equity firms that prioritize profit maximization over real-life journalism. consolidation of ownership, and the rise of newspaper publishers. Competing with digital his outlets catering to niche audiences and national interests.

But hope is not all lost for local journalism. Some local newspapers seek to diversify revenue streams, engage with audiences, partner with other media outlets, innovate with new technologies and formats, and seek support from charitable donors and civic-minded investors. By doing so, we are finding ways to adapt and survive in the changing media environment. .

For example, The Seattle Times launched several community-funded journalism efforts that allow readers to donate to specific reporting projects on subjects such as education, homelessness, and transportation. The Salt Lake Tribune became the first traditional newspaper to move to a nonprofit model that relies solely on donations, grants and memberships. The Philadelphia Inquirer was acquired by a non-profit foundation intended to maintain its independence and public service mission.

These examples show that local newspapers can still provide valuable journalism that serves the public good and strengthens democracy. But we also need the support of our readers and the community to keep us going. Penelope Muse Abernathy, Visiting Professor at Medil and lead author of the State of Local News report, said: and information.

It may seem so, but the decline of local newspapers is inevitable. If you want to avoid living in a “news desert”, you need to support your local newspaper before it’s too late.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innotechtoday.com/the-death-of-local-newspapers-and-the-rise-of-news-deserts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos