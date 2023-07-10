Message from Australia to Canada Don’t be afraid of Google





Google’s monopoly in the digital landscape may finally come to an end

Published on July 10, 2023 Last updated 1 hour ago 3 min read

Article Contents

Google has announced that it will remove news links for Canadian users following the passage of Canada’s Online News Act in June. The Online News Act requires Google and Meta to pay for the use of news content on their platforms. A similar conflict arose when Australia’s News Media Negotiations Act, which served as a model for Canadian law, was passed. Canada now sticks to improving Australian laws, upholding global standards and knowing that Big Tech platforms cannot block all news from all countries and states considering similar laws. I have the opportunity.

Australia’s law has been considered a success by the government, with over 30 commercial contracts valued at approximately $200 million in total with the press. All of these contracts were signed confidentially, but the Guardian directly stated that new journalistic jobs were created as a result of the Code, and it is clear that they benefited the newsroom. . Not everyone would call the norm a success (especially the publisher that missed the deal), but it certainly set a precedent that other governments could build on. The US, UK, India, South Africa and Brazil are now considering similar efforts. No doubt other countries will follow suit.

Digital platforms like Google also needed to realize that the content they were collecting from news outlets had real value. This acknowledgment is important regardless of the strength or endurance of the law, and made us recognize that the vast amount of news content Google collects has a quantifiable monetary value. Google and Meta have always downplayed the commercial benefits that news organizations provide to their platforms, treating news as indistinguishable from the vast ocean of data available online. Google provides funding for news, but these are in the form of charities and the terms are controlled by Google. There have also been direct attempts to block the bill and offer alternatives, such as the 2021 News Showcase. But if you value the importance of credible news and the role of press freedom in democracy, you understand the simple economics that journalists need to be paid and that running a newsroom is expensive. need to do it.

Article content

This preferred business model of collecting vast amounts of data without paying a fee and justifying this action because the platform is free is under increasing scrutiny. Google’s data collection abuse has resulted in significant privacy breaches and fines. The current buzz around generative AI has brought even greater attention to these practices. Generative AI collects vast amounts of data, including data from many news websites, but there are issues that need to be considered regarding copyright and fair use of this data. OpenAI (creators of ChatGPT) is currently facing a class action lawsuit for stealing large amounts of data to train its applications. So, as the public calls for stronger data agencies and data privacy, the data collection models that Google and other data watchdogs value are being called into question.

Articles NP View: Google-Facebook Duopoly Shamefully Trying to Blackmail Canadians Andrew Mull: US Tech Giants Trying to Censor Canadian Democracy

Publishers and governments are increasingly fighting back. America. Gannett, the largest newspaper chain, sued Google over its advertising dominance. Antitrust lawsuits against Google are currently underway in the US and EU, as well as several regulatory efforts to scrutinize Google’s market power globally. As AI advances, governments around the world feel a new urgency in formulating regulations and are determined not to repeat the mistakes made by Web 2.0 companies like Google.

Google’s monopoly in the digital world may finally be coming to an end. Google’s threat to Canada’s online news laws is less scary than it was a few years ago.

As an Australian who was involved in passing the News Media Bargaining Code and saw first-hand the intimidation and intimidation tactics used by Big Tech, my message to Canada and the rest of the world is ‘Don’t worry. It means that it will be done with certainty.” is working as intended, and we are finally on our way to curbing the dominance of Big Tech.

This article was originally published in Tech Policy Press and is republished here with permission.

Jordan Guiao is a researcher at the Center for Responsible Technology, the Australian Institute, one of Australia’s leading technology think tanks. Jordan is a digital strategist with 15 years of experience in the industry, where he has helped develop digital strategies and policies for Australia’s largest media organizations and global companies such as CBS, Toyota and Westfield.

